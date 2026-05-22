Norway's national football team has been announced, with Erling Haaland and Martin Odegaard as key players. The team will compete in Group I alongside France, Senegal, and Iraq in the 2026 World Cup.

Haaland and Odegaard lead Norway 's World Cup hopes after 28-year absence. Norway 's national football team has been announced, with Erling Haaland and Martin Odegaard as key players.

The team has been selected by manager Stale Solbakken and includes other prominent names such as Antonio Nusa, Alexander Sorloth, Julian Ryerson, Jorgen Strand Larsen, and Oscar Bobb. Norway will play in Group I alongside France, Senegal, and Iraq, which is considered one of the toughest groups in the tournament. The team has achieved great results in the qualifying matches, winning all eight of their matches in a group that included Italy.

In a video message, King Harald V expressed the country's hope to return to the World Cup after a 28-year absence. The team will play warm-up friendly matches against Sweden and Morocco before their opening World Cup clash against Iraq on June 16. Goalkeeper Sander Tangvik is the only uncapped player in the squad, having made the list due to Nikita Haikin's attempt to switch his sporting nationality from Russian to Norwegian being rejected by FIFA.

Norway's World Cup squad will be led by captain Martin Odegaard, with Erling Haaland as one of the star players. The team has been selected to compete in the global tournament for the first time since 1998. The World Cup will be held in 2026, and fans can watch every match live on DStv Premium, Compact Plus, Compact, Family, and Access. All matches will be available to stream on supported packages, ensuring flexible viewing options.

DStv Stream Access starts from R99 per month, while those with a decoder can watch DStv Access from R150 per month





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Norway World Cup Erling Haaland Martin Odegaard Stale Solbakken King Harald V FIFA

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