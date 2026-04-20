GWM P500 HEV: A Flagship Bakkie Redefined with Stealthy Sophistication

The GWM P500 HEV sheds its controversial chrome exterior for a bold new black package, cementing its place as a high-tech, premium contender in the performance bakkie segment.

Priced just shy of the one million Rand mark, the flagship P500 HEV from Great Wall Motors (GWM) was never intended to be a mass-market volume seller. Much like the top-tier variants from established rivals such as the Toyota Hilux GR-Sport, the Ford Ranger Raptor, the Isuzu D-Max V-Cross, the Nissan Navara Pro-4X, and the Volkswagen Amarok, the P500 serves as the definitive crown jewel of the GWM bakkie lineup.

It carries a heavy responsibility to prove that a Chinese manufacturer can compete at the highest level of automotive engineering and prestige in a market segment dominated by traditional heritage brands. Measuring an imposing 5.5 meters in length and two meters in width, the P500 made a bold entrance upon its 2024 launch. Positioned above the P-Series—now rebranded as the P300—the P500 introduced pioneering features to the segment, including a power sunroof and a versatile double-action tailgate. However, the initial launch model suffered from a polarizing design choice: an abundance of chrome. In a competitive market where brand loyalty is deeply rooted, the heavy use of brightwork drew criticism, casting doubt on whether the vehicle could truly be taken seriously alongside established industry benchmarks. Recognizing this, GWM acted swiftly, introducing a black appearance package less than a year later. This no-cost upgrade replaces the chrome grille, alloy wheels, roof rails, and mirror caps with stealthy black finishes, complemented by smoked glass clusters. This transition has successfully shifted the P500 from a chrome-heavy curiosity to a rugged, modern machine that commands respect on the road. Inside, the P500 sets a new benchmark for bakkie luxury. The cabin is draped in plush black Nappa leather, accented by piano black veneers, grey inserts, and brushed alloy trim. The centerpiece is a massive 14.6-inch infotainment screen paired with a premium 10-speaker Harman Kardon sound system. Creature comforts are abundant, featuring heated, ventilated, and massaging front seats, along with power-adjustable, climate-controlled rear seats. Safety is equally prioritized, with an extensive suite of advanced driver assistance systems, including adaptive cruise control and lane keep assist. Under the hood, the GWM P500 utilizes a sophisticated self-charging hybrid system shared with the Tank 500. A 2.0-liter turbocharged petrol engine paired with an electric motor produces a combined output of 255kW and 648Nm of torque. Despite its substantial curb weight of 2,575kg, the vehicle manages a brisk 0-100km/h sprint of 7.76 seconds. While fuel consumption typically averages 14 liters per 100km, this is an expected byproduct of its high-performance configuration. With its new, more aggressive aesthetic, advanced hybrid powertrain, and unmatched interior opulence, the GWM P500 HEV offers a value proposition that traditional manufacturers struggle to match, successfully cementing its status as a true flagship





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