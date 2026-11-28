The new GWM Haval Jolion Max introduces a powerful plug-in hybrid with 115km electric range and 240kW output. Explore specs, pricing, and interior features.

GWM has expanded its popular Haval Jolion lineup with the introduction of the new Jolion Max, a model designed to balance modern family usability with long-distance comfort. As South Africa's longest-operating Chinese original equipment manufacturer, GWM leverages nearly two decades of local presence to support this latest addition to its portfolio. The brand aims to capitalize on the success of the Haval Jolion, which has become its best-selling vehicle with nearly 60,000 units sold since its initial launch in South Africa in April 2021.

Distinctive Design and Spacious Interior

The Haval Jolion Max retains the visual DNA of the Jolion family while introducing distinct styling cues, particularly for the new plug-in hybrid derivative which stands apart from the petrol and self-charging hybrid models. Inside, the compact SUV offers generous space, with luggage capacity expanding to over 1,100 litres when the rear seats are folded down. For passengers who remain seated, the rear area features dedicated air vents, a USB-A charging port, and reversible headrests that can double as pillows for added comfort during travel.

Also read Russell plays it straight in Verstappen feud, focuses on racing

Advanced Technology and Minimalist Console

GWM has adopted a minimalist interior approach, highlighted by a column-mounted gear selector that frees up significant space in the center console. This design houses the Integrated Tech Island, which includes seven storage spaces, a dedicated phone slot, and a 50W wireless charging pad. The cockpit is dominated by a 10.25-inch digital instrument cluster paired with a large 14.6-inch central touchscreen, both of which support voice activation and wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity. This setup eliminates the clutter often found in overcomplicated infotainment systems.

Powertrain Options and Hybrid Performance

The base model features a turbo petrol engine delivering 105kW of power and 210Nm of torque. The mid-range option is a self-charging hybrid that combines a 1.5-litre turbocharged engine producing 110kW and 240Nm with two electric motors and a 1.09kWh battery, resulting in a combined output of 164kW and 518Nm. At the top of the range, the plug-in hybrid variant pairs the same 1.5-litre turbo petrol engine with a larger 18kWh battery, adding an extra 130kW and 273Nm to achieve a total system output of 240kW and 513Nm.

Advertisement

Electric Range and Real-World Efficiency

A key advantage of the GWM Haval Jolion Max plug-in hybrid is its ability to provide an electric-only driving range of up to 115km. This capability allows for zero fuel consumption in urban environments, with figures potentially reaching 0 litres per 100km for city driving. Despite this electric focus, the inclusion of a petrol engine ensures convenience for longer holiday trips, blending the efficiency of electrification with the versatility of traditional combustion power. Drivers can also adjust electrically assisted steering modes to Sport, Comfort, or Light settings to suit their preferences.

Premium Features and Market Positioning

The Ultra Luxury derivative of the Jolion Max includes premium amenities such as a head-up display, heated steering wheel, heated front seats, and multi-color ambient lighting. Automatic climate control is standard across the entire range, reinforcing the vehicle's focus on everyday convenience. GWM positions the Haval Jolion Max as a strong competitor in the local market, building on its reputation for loyalty to South African buyers. The entry-level Haval Jolion Max 1.5T Super Luxury 7DCT is priced at R459,900, offering a compelling blend of technology, space, and hybrid efficiency for modern families.