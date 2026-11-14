Gwede Mantashe Warns ANC of Collapse Due to Fragmented Black Vote

ANC Chairperson Gwede Mantashe warns that the fragmentation of the black vote in South Africa has weakened the party, urging it to prepare for opposition roles and internal discipline after recent electoral losses.

African National Congress Chairperson Gwede Mantashe has issued a stark warning regarding the future stability of the ruling party, attributing its recent electoral setbacks to the severe fragmentation of the black voter base in South Africa. Speaking during an ANC podcast, Mantashe emphasized that the splitting of this demographic has significantly weakened the organization's political influence and could potentially lead to its destruction if corrective measures are not implemented. The comments came as the party reflects on a disappointing performance in the recent local government elections, where the African National Congress dropped to approximately 30% of the overall vote. This decline follows a previous reduction to 45% in the national elections held in 2024, marking a significant erosion of its historical dominance in the national political landscape.

Mantashe Analyzes Voting Fragmentation Issues

Gwede Mantashe urged the party membership and the broader public to analyze the structural changes within the black voter base, noting that 520 political parties contested the local government elections in 2026. He highlighted that almost all of these contenders, except for three or four, are black-led parties, which has resulted in a scattered distribution of seats and votes. While some of these new entities secured no seats and others won only one or a few scattered positions, Mantashe argued that the sheer number of parties dilutes the collective voice of black voters. He pointed out that this fragmentation contrasts sharply with the consolidation of the white vote, which allows minority groups to drive wedges and further divide the majority electorate, thereby reducing the political leverage of black communities.

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Strategic Shift Towards Opposition Governance

In response to the changing political reality, Gwede Mantashe advised that the African National Congress must be prepared to serve as an opposition party in various municipal councils across the country. He stated that the organization should never seek to govern at all costs, particularly in areas where it has become a small party, and should instead be content with being an effective opposition force. Mantashe emphasized the need for careful selection when forming coalitions with other parties, rejecting the notion that stability can only be achieved by working with the Democratic Alliance. He advised leaders to examine each municipality individually and develop specific strategies based on the local status of the situation, rather than adhering to a one-size-fits-all approach that ignores local dynamics.

Enforcing Discipline Within Party Structures

Gwede Mantashe also addressed the issue of internal discipline, stressing that the ANC's structures remain the primary base for engagement and decision-making within the organization. He clarified that while the National Executive Committee has the authority to recall leaders, including presidents, individual members must not behave as if they are bigger than the party itself. Mantashe warned against members expressing views outside of official structures, describing such actions as bordering on ill-discipline that could hurt the organization. He noted that even if one disagrees with a majority decision from the National Executive Committee, compliance is required because it is a formal decision of the movement, and deviation from this principle undermines the constitutional order of the ANC.

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Impact on Municipal Governance and Voters

The consequences of the fragmented vote are already being felt in municipal governance, with several election objections remaining unresolved as the Independent Electoral Commission declares elected councillors. This situation creates uncertainty for local government operations and public services, as the legitimacy of certain council compositions remains under legal challenge. For citizens, this means that the representation of their interests may be delayed or compromised during the pendency of these objections. The African National Congress's call for a more strategic approach to coalition building and opposition roles is directly aimed at mitigating these impacts by ensuring that any participation in local government is both effective and disciplined, rather than merely symbolic or chaotic.

Future Outlook and Leadership Transition

Despite acknowledging the painful process of decline, Gwede Mantashe asserted that the African National Congress is far from being on its deathbed, citing its continued status as the largest governing party in the country. He pointed out that the organization still governs a significant number of municipalities independently and forms coalitions in others, indicating that it is not close to a death knell. Mantashe, who is nearing retirement, shared that he intends to remain vocal in his later years but will always respect the ANC's structures and constitution. He urged the party to humble itself before the people and demonstrate that it is worthy of their support, hoping that the organization will recover from its current challenges in the same manner that other liberation movements have historically done.