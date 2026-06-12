Former Springbok prop Gurthrö Steenkamp has been appointed head coach of Bob Skinstad's French Pro D2 club Béziers-Hérault. Steenkamp replaces David Irazoqui as head coach after signing a three-year contract.

Former Springbok prop Gurthrö Steenkamp has been appointed head coach of Bob Skinstad 's French Pro D2 club Béziers-Hérault . The 44-year-old replaces David Irazoqui as head coach after signing a three-year contract.

Steenkamp ended his playing career in France with Toulouse and Stade Français before moving into coaching. He was La Rochelle's scrum coach when they won back-to-back Investec Champions Cup titles in 2021-22 and 2022-23, while also working as the club's assistant coach. Skinstad praised his former 2007 World Cup-winning teammate. Gurthrö Steenkamp's arrival is a great piece of news for the club, said the Béziers-Hérault's president.

Having played by his side and against him, I can say that he is talented and a very demanding individual, and is also a great human. His vast experience as a top level player and coach will be key to help the club progress and achieve its goals. Steenkamp's appointment is seen as a significant boost for the club, and fans are eagerly awaiting his first match in charge.

The club's management team has expressed confidence in Steenkamp's ability to lead the team to success, and they are optimistic about the future. Steenkamp's playing career was marked by his physicality and technical skills, and he is known for his ability to read the game and make tactical decisions quickly. He is also a strong communicator and has a proven track record of developing young players.

The club's fans are excited to see how Steenkamp will adapt to his new role and how he will lead the team on the pitch. With his vast experience and expertise, Steenkamp is well-equipped to take the club to the next level and achieve its goals. The appointment of Steenkamp as head coach is a significant development for the club, and it is expected to have a positive impact on the team's performance.

Steenkamp's appointment is a testament to his hard work and dedication to the sport, and he is an inspiration to young players and coaches around the world. The club's management team has expressed their gratitude to Steenkamp for agreeing to take on the role and they are looking forward to working with him. Steenkamp's appointment is a great opportunity for the club to build on its success and achieve even greater heights.

The club's fans are excited to see how Steenkamp will lead the team and what the future holds for the club





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Gurthrö Steenkamp Béziers-Hérault French Pro D2 Bob Skinstad David Irazoqui

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