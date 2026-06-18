Gunfire and Explosions Heard at Niger's Capital Airport, Suspected Jihadist Attack Repelled

Residents of Niger's capital, Niamey, have reported hearing gunfire and explosions coming from the airport, which was attacked in January. The attack was repelled by the army, and the fleeing assailants reportedly abandoned their weapons. The authorities have not yet commented, but an affiliate to the Islamic State group claimed responsibility for the January assault. Niger's defense ministry reported that four military personnel were injured and 20 attackers killed in the January attack.

The sound of gunfire came from Niamey 's airport, which was attacked in January. Explosions and gunfire have been heard coming from the airport in Niger 's capital, Niamey , residents have told the BBC.

The gunfire, which lasted for two hours, came from the entrance to the airport, a witness told the AFP news agency. Suspected jihadists launched an attack on the same airport. Like its neighbors, Burkina Faso and Mali, Niger is run by a military junta that came to power in part because of the failure to deal with the violence.

Residents have told the BBC that Thursday's attack was repelled by the army, which is now hunting down the fleeing assailants who reportedly abandoned their weapons. The authorities have not yet commented and no group has said it was responsible but an affiliate to the Islamic State group said it had carried out January's assault. Niger's defence ministry said that in January's attack, four military personnel were injured and 20 attackers killed.

At the time, the head of Niger's military government thanked Russia for its help in foiling the attack and accused the presidents of France, Benin, and Ivory Coast of backing those responsible. He did not give details of what help Russia had provided, or provide any evidence to support his accusations against the other countries





BBCAfrica / 🏆 23. in ZA We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Niger Niamey Airport Attack Gunfire Explosions Suspected Jihadists Military Junta Burkina Faso Mali Islamic State Group January's Assault Russia France Benin Ivory Coast

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Julius Malema: 'Cyril Ramaphosa can't escape Phala Phala inquiry'Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) leader Julius Malema has launched a fresh attack on President Cyril Ramaphosa.

Read more »

Unemployment: are we measuring the wrong thing?Rethinking economic success: Why job creation should outweigh capital inflows

Read more »

Bitcoin is becoming a sovereign wealth questionMajor capital pools in Norway and Singapore's Temasek are looking at cryptocurrency

Read more »

Zuma blames ANC for black poverty in Youth Day speechFormer president focuses on race in attack on current party leadership

Read more »

Naomi Gaynor Bernes Death Confirmed, Ending Missing Persons InvestigationThe Western Cape Missing Persons Bureau had launched an urgent appeal for information on 62-year-old Naomi Gaynor Bernes, who was reported missing on 12 May 2026. It has been confirmed that she passed away on 29 January 2026 due to natural causes.

Read more »

Lesaka gets extra time to complete Bank Zero acquisitionLesaka Technologies says the long-stop date for its acquisition of Bank Zero has been extended to the end of January 2027

Read more »