Gun Handling Video Sparks Concern, Echoes Troubling Societal Relationship With Firearms

A video circulating on social media of women playing with guns has raised eyebrows among police and civil society members, sparking concerns about the safety and efficacy of gun control laws in South Africa.

A video of these women fooling around with guns is being shared for laughs on social media . This incident, which sparked concern among police and civil society, highlights a troubling societal relationship with firearms.

The Gun Free South Africa (GFSA) executive director, Dr. Stanley Maphosa, noted that this is not merely about poor judgment but reflects a deeper and troubling societal relationship with firearms. The reckless handling of firearms creates serious risks, including accidental discharge, injury, death, and trauma to witnesses. The Firearms Control Act in South Africa places clear obligations on lawful firearm owners regarding possession, competency, and safe storage.

Gun violence, including gender-based violence, significantly increases lethality in abusive situations, reinforcing harmful norms. GFSA questioned the legality of the firearms shown in the video and the competency of those handling them. The organisation called for a thorough police investigation, increased accountability from social media platforms, and stronger enforcement of firearm laws





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Safety Firearms Control Social Media Gun Control Gun Violence Gender-Based Violence Firearms Law Enforcement Social Norms

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