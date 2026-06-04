Gulf Tensions Escalate: Iran and US Trade Strikes as Ceasefire Efforts Falter in Lebanon

Hezbollah rejects ceasefire, Israel refuses withdrawal; Iran and US trade attacks in the Gulf; Oil prices fall on hopes of diplomatic progress; Iran demands access to oil revenue and leverage over Strait of Hormuz.

Tensions in the Gulf escalated on Thursday as Iran and the US traded strikes, threatening global energy supplies. A man was seen hanging clothes to dry outside his tent at the Beirut waterfront in Lebanon , a stark image of the humanitarian impact of the conflict.

The pro-Iran Hezbollah movement rejected a new ceasefire in Lebanon, while Israel refused to withdraw troops, casting doubt on US President Donald Trump's efforts to halt fighting and forge peace with Tehran. Iran has made a ceasefire in Lebanon a precondition for any peace deal with Washington, and has hinted at direct intervention if Israel continues its attacks.

Lebanese President Joseph Aoun announced the ceasefire would come into force within 24 hours of all parties' approval, but Hezbollah leader Naim Qassem rejected the US-brokered agreement, stating 'resistance will continue'. Israel kept up strikes in southern Lebanon, with Defense Minister Israel Katz asserting that Israeli forces would not withdraw from the area or halt operations.

Meanwhile, the commander of Iran's Revolutionary Guards Quds Force demanded Israel's withdrawal to pre-war positions. The conflict began on March 2 when Hezbollah opened fire in support of Tehran under US-Israeli attack. Despite several ceasefires declared from Washington since April, hostilities have persisted. The attempt to reach a ceasefire in Lebanon comes amidst a broader regional flare-up in violence, with Iranian and US forces trading attacks in the Gulf on Wednesday.

Iranian forces struck Kuwait's airport, while the US military carried out strikes near the Strait of Hormuz, which remains largely closed. Oil prices fell by about 3% on Thursday as hopes for a Lebanon ceasefire raised expectations of diplomatic progress between Washington and Iran. Trump suggested that negotiations with Iran could see progress over the weekend, but did not elaborate on the specifics. Wednesday's strikes on Kuwait damaged airport facilities and diplomatic missions, killing one and injuring over 60.

Iran blamed US interceptor missiles for the destruction, while the US accused Iranian drones of deliberately targeting the airport. Iranian media reported attacks on US bases in Bahrain and an airbase, but the US Central Command denied these claims. Centcom stated that it conducted 'defensive strikes' in southern Iran, targeting missile launch sites and Iranian boats.

Last week, Iran and the US signaled progress towards a tentative initial agreement to halt the war and reopen the strait, but no deal has been signed yet. Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Mojtaba Khamenei said that Iran's enemies had been defeated on the battlefield and were now seeking to sow internal divisions. Khamenei has not been seen in public since his father's death at the start of the war.

In addition to a ceasefire in Lebanon, Iran wants access to billions in oil revenue, waivers on sanctions, a lifting of the US blockade on its ports, and leverage over the Strait of Hormuz





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