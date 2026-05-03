Gujarat Titans Edge Past Punjab Kings in Thrilling IPL Encounter

Kagiso Rabada and Jason Holder shine with the ball as Gujarat Titans secure a narrow four-wicket victory over Punjab Kings in a closely contested IPL match in Ahmedabad. Washington Sundar and Arshad Khan contribute vital runs in a tense final over.

Kagiso Rabada delivered a pivotal bowling performance, capturing two key wickets, as the Gujarat Titans narrowly defeated the Punjab Kings by four wickets in a captivating Tata Indian Premier League encounter held at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Ahmedabad on Sunday evening.

Rabada's impactful spell during the powerplay, combined with a masterful four-wicket haul from Jason Holder, laid the foundation for a thrilling chase that ultimately saw Gill's team emerge victorious. The match was a testament to the competitive spirit of the IPL, showcasing both skillful bowling and determined batting from both sides. The Titans’ victory was hard-fought, secured with just one ball remaining, highlighting the intense pressure and close margins often seen in this tournament.

The Gujarat Titans, after winning the toss, made the strategic decision to bowl first, capitalizing on a pitch that offered significant assistance to seam bowlers with its movement and bounce. The Punjab Kings’ batting lineup struggled to establish a firm foothold, despite promising contributions from Suryansh Shedge, who blasted a quickfire 57 off just 29 deliveries, and Marcus Stoinis, who added a valuable 40 runs from 31 balls.

However, these individual efforts weren't enough to prevent a collapse, as the Kings were restricted to a total of 163 for 9. While this score appeared competitive initially, it ultimately proved insufficient under the mounting pressure exerted by the Titans’ bowlers. Shedge’s innings was particularly noteworthy, featuring five sixes and providing a much-needed boost to the Kings’ total after a shaky start that saw them reeling at 47 for 5.

Marco Jansen attempted to accelerate the scoring with a few boundaries, but his contribution of 20 runs off 11 balls was cut short. Jason Holder’s exceptional bowling display, which included the crucial dismissals of Nehal Wadhera, Shreyas Iyer, Marcus Stoinis, and Xavier Bartlett, was instrumental in dismantling the Punjab Kings’ batting order and showcasing his skill in challenging conditions. Holder’s ability to consistently hit his lengths and extract movement from the pitch proved to be a game-changing factor.

In response to the 164-run target, the Gujarat Titans built their innings around solid contributions from Sai Sudharsan, who scored a composed 57 off 41 balls, and Jos Buttler, who provided an entertaining 25 runs. Their partnership helped the Titans gain momentum during the middle overs.

However, the Punjab Kings’ bowlers, led by Vijaykumar Vyshak (2 wickets for 31 runs in 4 overs) and Arshdeep Singh (2 wickets for 24 runs in 4 overs), mounted a spirited fightback, taking timely wickets and tightening the screws on the Titans’ batsmen. The match entered a tense phase as the Kings’ bowlers applied relentless pressure, making every run hard-earned. Ultimately, it was Washington Sundar’s unbeaten 40 and Arshad Khan’s crucial hitting in the final over that proved decisive.

Arshad Khan’s ability to find the boundary, including a well-placed four down to fine leg, sealed the victory for the Titans with just one ball to spare. This win propelled the Gujarat Titans to fifth place in the league standings, level on points with Royal Challengers Bangalore, Sunrisers Hyderabad, and Rajasthan Royals, although RCB has a game in hand.

The match was a thrilling display of T20 cricket, showcasing the unpredictable nature of the game and the importance of contributions from all members of the team. The Gujarat Titans demonstrated resilience and composure under pressure, while the Punjab Kings fought valiantly but ultimately fell short





SuperSportTV / 🏆 9. in ZA We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

IPL Gujarat Titans Punjab Kings Kagiso Rabada Jason Holder Sai Sudharsan Washington Sundar Arshad Khan T20 Cricket

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Norris on sprint pole as McLaren shine againWorld champion Lando Norris ended Mercedes' early-season supremacy by steering his upgraded McLaren to pole position on Friday for Saturday's sprint race at the Miami Grand Prix.

Read more »

Norris on sprint pole as McLaren shine againWorld champion Lando Norris ended Mercedes' early-season supremacy by steering his upgraded McLaren to pole position on Friday for Saturday's sprint race at the Miami Grand Prix.

Read more »

Norris on sprint pole as McLaren shine againWorld champion Lando Norris became the first non-Mercedes driver to claim a pole position in the 2026 season.

Read more »

Rickelton belts five sixes in powerplaySouth Africa’s Ryan Rickelton of the Mumbai Indians belted five sixes in his unbeaten 36 off 21 balls as he took his team to 57-1 in the powerplay in their key Tata IPL clash against traditional rivals Chennai Super Kings at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on Saturday night.

Read more »

CSK complete double over disappointing Mumbai IndiansThe Chennai Super Kings coasted to a comfortable eight-wicket victory against a disappointing Mumbai Indians in their Tata IPL match at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on Saturday night.

Read more »

South African Coaches and Players Shine in European RugbySouth African coaches Nienaber and Van Graan are leading their teams Leinster and Bath respectively to Champions Cup semi-finals. Player Du Toit is a key figure for Bath, alongside fellow South Africans Van Wyk and Sadie.

Read more »