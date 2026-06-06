Guinea's ruling party wins majority in legislative elections

Guinea's ruling party, the Generation for Modernity and Development (GMD), has won a majority in the country's legislative elections, tightening the grip of coup-leader-turned-President Mamady Doumbouya on power. The outcome is set to further consolidate Doumbouya's position as president, but the opposition's absence from the elections has raised concerns about the legitimacy of the outcome and the potential for further conflict in the country.

Political parties backing Guinea 's coup-leader-turned-President Mamady Doumbouya have won a majority in the bauxite-rich West African country's legislative elections , the electoral authority said on Friday, tightening his grip on power.

The final distribution of Guinea's 147 legislative seats was still being determined, but the pro-Doumbouya Generation for Modernity and Development (GMD) coalition was strongly outperforming rivals, according to provisional data. GMD and its allies had won at least 100 seats, the results showed. The outcome is set to further consolidate the position of Doumbouya, a former special forces commander who seized power in 2021 and won a seven-year term as president in December in a result contested by his opponents.

Nationwide voter turnout was 52.87% for the legislative contests and 58.51% for communal elections, a vote for local government bodies, which were held simultaneously on Sunday. Aminata Toure, the country's top election official, said on Thursday that political parties had eight days to challenge individual results and that the relevant judicial bodies would adjudicate any disputes. No major opposition parties were allowed to participate in Sunday's vote.

The parties of former President Alpha Conde and opposition leaders Cellou Dalein Diallo and Sidya Toure have been dissolved. Diallo, who is in exile, in March called for direct resistance to Doumbouya after the government consolidated its position by dissolving those parties and 37 others. The electoral authority's announcement was met with mixed reactions, with some opposition figures expressing concerns about the legitimacy of the elections, while others welcomed the outcome as a step towards stability and development in Guinea.

The country's international partners, including the European Union and the African Union, have been watching the situation closely, with some calling for dialogue and reconciliation between the government and opposition forces. The outcome of the elections is likely to have significant implications for Guinea's future, with the ruling party's majority in the legislature set to give Doumbouya's government a strong mandate to implement its policies and programs.

However, the opposition's absence from the elections has raised concerns about the legitimacy of the outcome and the potential for further conflict in the country. The situation in Guinea remains complex and volatile, with many uncertainties and challenges ahead. The international community will be watching the situation closely, with a focus on promoting dialogue, reconciliation, and democratic governance in the country.

In the meantime, the ruling party's majority in the legislature is set to give Doumbouya's government a strong mandate to implement its policies and programs, but the opposition's absence from the elections has raised concerns about the legitimacy of the outcome and the potential for further conflict in the country. The country's future remains uncertain, with many challenges and uncertainties ahead.

The international community will be watching the situation closely, with a focus on promoting dialogue, reconciliation, and democratic governance in Guinea





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Guinea Mamady Doumbouya Legislative Elections Ruling Party Opposition Legitimacy Conflict Democratic Governance Dialogue Reconciliation International Community European Union African Union

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