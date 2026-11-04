Guinea-Bissau Cancels US-Funded Hepatitis B Vaccine Trial Over Ethics

Guinea-Bissau halts a US-funded Hepatitis B vaccine study after global outcry over unethical design. The decision follows government prohibitions and WHO objections regarding withholding proven infant protection.

Guinea-Bissau has officially cancelled a proposed clinical trial for a Hepatitis B vaccine on newborns following intense international backlash regarding its ethical standards. The research initiative, which received funding from the United States, was designed to assess broader health effects of the immunization. However, the plan was rejected after accusations emerged that the study design was unethical and neocolonial. Health Minister Quinhin Nantote confirmed the government's opposition, stating that the trial would not proceed despite reports suggesting it might.

Controversial Study Design Withholds Vital Treatment

The cancelled study was organized at the Bandim Health Project, a research center operating in Guinea-Bissau since 1978. It was designed to involve 14,000 newborn infants in a randomized control trial. Half of the participants were scheduled to receive a Hepatitis B vaccine shortly after birth. The other half would not receive the shot during their first days of life. Researchers at the university sought to determine if the vaccine has impacts beyond simple infection prevention.

Also read Europe could cut EV grid bill by 40% with smart charging, study says

Previous studies conducted in The Gambia and Guinea-Bissau have raised questions about a possible link to increased mortality rates among infants. Researchers argued that Guinea-Bissau offers a unique opportunity to study these effects before the vaccine is introduced into the national routine schedule. The country plans to add Hepatitis B to its immunization program in 2028, although officials are considering an earlier introduction in the first quarter of next year.

Global Experts Condemn Neocolonial Research Practices

Walter Kazadi Mulombo, the World Health Organization representative in Guinea-Bissau, expressed strong concerns after discovering the study lacked a publicly available protocol. He argued that withholding an intervention proven to protect newborns is fundamentally unethical. The vaccine has been used for more than 30 years in more than 115 countries. Mulombo warned that babies could be exposed to the virus during childbirth if their mothers were infected, as well as later in life.

Advertisement

Dr. Gavin Yamey, a professor of global health and public policy at Duke University, criticized the proposal as a clear example of neocolonialism. He questioned why the research was being conducted in Guinea-Bissau rather than in Denmark. His criticism centered on the decision to withhold a recommended vaccine from some newborns in a country where Hepatitis B is widespread. Critics argued that vulnerable populations in African countries were being asked to take risks that researchers would not accept in wealthier nations.

Government Ban and Legal Ethical Disputes

The government of Guinea-Bissau prohibited Hepatitis B vaccine trials involving children in January. At that time, the government requested a team of experts from the Africa Centres for Disease Control and Prevention to help evaluate the study. Health Minister Quinhin Nantote said in October that the suspension remained in force. He stated it had not been overturned by the Council of Ministers after reports emerged claiming the trial would take place.

The dispute intensified after the University of Southern Denmark stated a revised protocol received ethical approval from relevant authorities in Guinea-Bissau. Nantote denied that such approval existed and expressed outrage that he was not informed. He noted that the government was surprised to learn from media reports that the study might proceed. The health minister emphasized that the ban was absolute and remained fully enforced.

US Funding and University Response to Backlash

The Trump administration funded the proposed study through the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The CDC awarded the University of Southern Denmark 1.6 million dollars in December 2025. This funding followed the appointment of Robert F. Kennedy Jr. as Health Secretary. He has a long record of expressing skepticism about vaccines. The financial backing and leadership changes contributed to the scrutiny the study faced.

Advertisement

SDU Dean Jakob Grauslund stated that the trial had never started. He confirmed that no babies had been enrolled and no vaccinations were administered as part of the research. He said the university received a positive assessment from its own research ethics committee. Grauslund noted that Danish law did not require an independent assessment. He added that relevant Danish statutory research ethics bodies were unable to undertake the review.

Hepatitis B is a viral infection that affects the liver. Nearly a fifth of the population of Guinea-Bissau is infected with the virus. Those infected during infancy are particularly likely to develop chronic infections. Data published in 2020 indicates that chronic infections kill up to 25 percent of people. Deaths usually occur through liver failure or liver cancer. The current practice of vaccinating children at six weeks is less effective than birth dosing.