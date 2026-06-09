Guilty Verdict in 2018 Murder of British Botanists in South Africa

Three suspects linked to ISIS have been convicted for the brutal abduction and killing of British botanists Rodney and Rachel Saunders near the Ngoye Forest in 2018. The case involved extensive forensic evidence, witness testimony, and allegations of extremist symbolism.

The Durban High Court delivered a landmark verdict on June 9, convicting three individuals on multiple charges related to the 2018 abduction, torture, and murder of British botanists Rodney and Rachel Saunders.

The accused, Sayefudeen Aslam Del Vecchio (46), Bibi Fatima Patel (36), and Ahmad Jackson Mussa (44), a Malawian national, were found guilty on all counts including kidnapping, robbery with aggravating circumstances, theft, and two counts of murder. Del Vecchio received an additional conviction for malicious damage to property tied to a 2017 arson spree that destroyed sugarcane plantations worth approximately R2.4 million. The crime occurred in February 2018 near the Ngoye Forest in Mtunzini, KwaZulu-Natal.

The Saunders couple, who were conducting botanical research, were kidnapped from their vehicle. Their bodies were later recovered from the crocodile-infested Tugela River. Forensic analysis revealed horrific injuries: Rodney Saunders exhibited wounds consistent with animal predation, sharp and blunt force trauma, and drowning. Rachel Saunders suffered fatal chop wounds to the skull, multiple stab wounds to the back, and extensive post-mortem animal predation.

A critical aspect of the investigation centered on the defendants' apparent extremist affiliations. When authorities arrested the trio at their homestead adjacent to the forest on February 15, 2018, they discovered ISIS flags and literature. Although terrorism-related charges were ultimately dropped, the symbols suggested a potential ideological motive and raised concerns about radicalization in the area. The prosecution's case relied heavily on digital and physical forensic evidence.

Phone records placed the accused together at the time of the kidnapping, while DNA evidence tied them to the crime scene. The state successfully argued that the three shared a common purpose in committing the offenses. The defence mounted numerous interlocutory applications - 62 witnesses testified during the trial, many under protective orders, reflecting the case's complexity and the sensitivity of the evidence.

Judge Esther Steyn characterized the matter as unique, citing the unusually high volume of defence motions, including an unsuccessful attempt to dismiss senior state advocate Mahen Naidu, the lead prosecutor. The trial spanned eight years, during which the Saunders family from the United Kingdom endured prolonged uncertainty. A family representative expressed relief at the verdict, stating it finally provided a measure of closure.

Beyond the murders, the investigation uncovered a pattern of suspicious activity by Del Vecchio and Patel in the years preceding the crime. Residents in the Umdloti area reported encountering Del Vecchio riding a quad bike through sugarcane fields, armed with what appeared to be a crossbow and rifle, and allegedly engaging in poaching within what is now the Sibaya Coastal Forest Reserve. He denied these allegations.

Security officers identified a bearded man matching Del Vecchio's description driving a white Ford Ranger registered to him during the 2017 arson attacks. They observed an object being thrown from the vehicle before fires ignited across sugarcane fields owned by Tongaat Hulett in the Bellamont Stables, Blackburn Village, and near the Sibaya Casino, causing nearly R2.4 million in damages. Further intrigue emerged from Del Vecchio's fascination with King Shaka International Airport.

Police had received reports of a bearded individual - later identified as him - accessing radar installations. Authorities suspected him of constructing an elaborate treehouse complete with furnishings, food supplies, a generator, and a freshwater tank within the forest reserve. He also built elevated observation platforms and a shrine near the airport's main radar tower, spending hours monitoring aircraft movements. These activities fueled speculation about potential surveillance or malicious intent, although no related charges were pursued.

The convictions bring a measure of justice for the Saunders, whose deaths shocked both South Africa and the international scientific community. Their work in botany and conservation is remembered, while the case highlighted issues of rural security, extremism, and the challenges of prosecuting complex, multi-charge trials over extended periods





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2018 Murder Of British Botanists Durban High Court Guilty Verdict ISIS Flags Ngoye Forest Tugela River Forensic Evidence Del Vecchio Arson Sibaya Coastal Forest Reserve King Shaka International Airport Surveillance

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