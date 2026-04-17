Guardiola: Arsenal Victory Would Be Devastating, But Title Race Still Open

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola believes an Arsenal win on Sunday would severely damage his side's title hopes, but insists the Premier League race is far from over, even if they emerge victorious. He also cautioned his players against succumbing to the pressure of the high-stakes encounter.

The Premier League title race is teetering on a knife's edge as Pep Guardiola prepares his Manchester City side to face league leaders Arsenal this Sunday.

Guardiola has declared that a victory for Mikel Arteta's men at the Etihad Stadium would effectively seal the championship, but acknowledged that even a win for his own team would not signal the end of their arduous journey.

Arsenal currently boasts a six-point cushion at the summit, though Manchester City possesses the crucial advantage of playing on home soil and a game in hand.

A triumph for Guardiola's squad against the Gunners, followed by a victory over struggling Burnley mid-week, would see them ascend to the top of the table for the first time in several months.

The recent League Cup final defeat to City has cast a shadow over Arsenal, contributing to a dip in form with only one win across their last five outings in all competitions. Nevertheless, Guardiola remains acutely aware of the significant challenges that lie ahead for his team in the upcoming weeks, including demanding away fixtures against Everton and Bournemouth as the season draws to a close.

He emphasized that irrespective of Arsenal's results, particularly their recent draw against Bournemouth, his team still has a substantial number of matches to contest and points to secure.

Arsenal has also contended with the added pressure of a hard-fought progression to the Champions League semi-finals, overcoming Sporting Lisbon in midweek, while Manchester City has benefited from a full week of preparation.

Mikel Arteta, in his assessment of his players, lauded their commendable efforts in emerging as the sole English representative in the final four of Europe's premier club competition, despite navigating a grueling schedule across four different tournaments.

Guardiola, for his part, maintained that Arsenal has demonstrated their superiority as the preeminent team in England thus far. He issued a stern warning to his own players against succumbing to the immense pressure and potential distractions inherent in the ongoing title race.

He conveyed to his squad that the upcoming fixture should be approached as a standard football match, stressing the importance of maintaining composure and avoiding emotional entanglement which can lead to a loss of focus.

The objective, he reiterated, is to deliver a strong performance, encompassing all the necessary elements required to compete effectively against a formidable opponent like Arsenal.

Erling Haaland, the prolific Manchester City striker, echoed the sentiment of the magnitude of the occasion, describing it as a 'massive game without a doubt' and akin to a final. He expressed his eagerness to participate in such high-stakes encounters and thrive in these pivotal moments.

Adding to their strength, Guardiola confirmed the availability of Nico O'Reilly, the standout performer from the League Cup final who netted both goals. Despite sustaining an injury during their recent 3-0 victory over Chelsea, O'Reilly has been declared fit and ready for selection, bolstering City's attacking options for the crucial clash.





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