GSMA Re-Elects Gopal Vittal as Chair with Della Valle and Mupita as Leaders

GSMA re-elects Gopal Vittal to chair until 2028. Margherita Della Valle and Ralph Mupita join as deputy chairs. Focus is on security and sustainable network investment across Africa.

Gopal Vittal secured a second term as chair of the GSMA, the global mobile industry body, during a recent board meeting. His leadership tenure is confirmed to run through December 2028. This re-election places a senior executive from India's Bharti Airtel at the helm of the organization that represents mobile operators worldwide.

Leadership Structure and Key Appointments

The GSMA board simultaneously elected Vodafone Group CEO Margherita Della Valle as co-deputy chair. She serves alongside MTN Group CEO Ralph Mupita, who was also re-elected to his position. These appointments shape the executive hierarchy that guides the strategic direction of the organization for the next few years. The trio will lead the body that organizes the major MWC trade shows and represents the broader mobile ecosystem.

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Vittal brings extensive experience to the role, having served on the GSMA board for ten years. He assumed the chair position in 2025 and currently acts as the executive vice-chairman of Bharti Airtel. Additionally, he holds the position of non-executive chair for Airtel Africa, which operates across multiple countries on the continent. His deep involvement in African markets positions him to influence policy relevant to the region.

Ralph Mupita assumed his role leading the GSMA's African markets activities in September 2020. He previously served as a GSMA deputy chair since April 2025 before this re-election. Under his guidance, the organization has focused heavily on the African continent, where MTN Group maintains its largest operations. MTN Nigeria stands as a pivotal asset in this strategy, representing the company's presence in Africa's most populous nation.

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Strategic Priorities for the Industry

A central theme of the new leadership term is the urgent need for industry sustainability. Vittal emphasized that security remains the top priority for the organization. He highlighted the rising menace of scams as a critical threat that requires immediate attention from all operators. The goal is to ensure the industry remains financially robust enough to continue investing in network infrastructure.

Markets are largely concentrated in Africa, where the two major operators face direct competition. MTN and Airtel Africa are rivals in several key territories, including Nigeria, Uganda, and Zambia. This competitive landscape drives the need for coordinated industry standards and shared security protocols. The leadership team aims to balance commercial interests with collective safety measures.

Corporate structure also plays a significant role in these dynamics. Vodafone controls Vodacom, which operates in African markets including South Africa, Egypt, Tanzania, Kenya, the Democratic Republic of Congo, Mozambique, and Lesotho. Margherita Della Valle has led Vodafone since January 2023, bringing this vast operational footprint to the GSMA board. Her presence ensures that the interests of European and African markets are integrated into global strategy.

Impact on Mobile Operators and Consumers

The decisions made by this leadership group will directly affect mobile operators across the continent. With major competitors like MTN and Airtel Africa sitting side-by-side in governance, collaboration on security issues is more likely. Scam prevention and network reliability are common concerns for consumers in these regions. A unified approach from industry leaders can lead to better protective measures for users.

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Investment in network infrastructure remains a key outcome of this sustained leadership. Operators must continue to fund expansion and upgrades to meet growing demand. The GSMA's role in facilitating dialogue between these rivals helps maintain a stable environment for such investments. This stability is crucial for the long-term development of mobile services in emerging markets.

As the term progresses, the GSMA will likely release further guidelines on security and sustainability. The next major milestone will be the end of Vittal's current term in December 2028. Until then, the focus remains on addressing immediate threats and supporting network growth. The collaboration between Della Valle, Mupita, and Vittal sets the stage for this ongoing effort.