Growing Uncertainty Amidst No Load Shedding: Fear of Load Shedding Lingers, DRC Crisis Escalates, and Public Trust in Government Entities is Low.

With no load shedding in more than a year, many South Africans are still stocking candles and facing the constant fear of darkness, despite recent lockdowns and widespread distrust in government entities. Despite high asylum seeker numbers from the DRC and other issues, South Africa may still experience other challenges, such as another pandemic or power outages, surpassing even those faced during the previous load shedding crises.

A VIEW OF THE WEEK: No load shedding in more than a year, so why do you still stockpile candles? During a power outage, people often check their neighbourhood WhatsApp group and grab matches or candles.

The fear of load shedding still lingers despite the absence of recurring outages. The scars of the Covid-19 lockdown are evident, leaving people with PTSD. Joburg mayor Dada Morero cleans up the city and enforces bylaws, while corruption-accused managers return to their posts. The DRC is among the top countries of origin for asylum seekers and refugees in South Africa.

Vigilance, surveillance, and contact tracing are critical, as the spread of diseases can escalate. Many South Africans are preparing for uncertainties, including another pandemic or power outage





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