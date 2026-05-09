Growing criminal activity in the short-term rental industry in South Africa

The rise in criminal activity in the short-term rental industry in South Africa, especially on platforms like Airbnb, has sparked concerns among homeowners about safety, accountability, and the effectiveness of current systems in protecting properties from theft and fraudulent identities.

Homeowners are being warned that criminals are increasingly targeting short-term rentals in South Africa due to its popularity as a platform for criminals looking for targets.

The rise in criminal activity in the industry has sparked concerns about safety, accountability, and whether current systems are sufficient. Lethabo Lee Ntshudisane, a researcher, believes that the platforms, such as Airbnb, offer some safeguards but are not sufficient on their own. Hosts often overlook certain signs when vetting guests, such as incomplete profiles or a lack of ID verification.

Another growing issue is third-party bookings, where someone reserves a property on behalf of another person, which can open the door to abuse. Hosts face a constant tension between maximising income and protecting their properties. Guests also face risks, such as experiencing their accounts being banned or receiving bad reviews from fake bookings. If theft does occur, the options available to hosts are limited and often complicated.

Without adequate security measures, such as external cameras or detailed inventory records, it becomes very hard to have a strong case against the perpetrators. Airbnb's protection programme known as AirCover has strict requirements and can be difficult to prove losses





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Short-Term Rentals Criminal Activity Safety Accountability Vetting Tools Vulnerabilities Third-Party Bookings Security Measures Airbnb Protection Programmes

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