Grower-Led Rescue Plan Aims to Save Tongaat Hulett and Thousands of Jobs

A new grower-led initiative, GrowerCo, has been launched to raise funds and acquire the embattled sugar giant Tongaat Hulett, aiming to prevent its liquidation and preserve critical infrastructure and jobs in South Africa's sugar industry. The plan proposes inclusive ownership involving both small and large sugarcane growers, contrasting with private-equity models, and promises greater returns for creditors while fostering economic transformation.

A grower-led rescue plan has emerged to prevent the liquidation of Tongaat Hulett and protect thousands of jobs across KZN. That with the liquidation hearing of the struggling sugar giant less than a month away (June 17) and no clear solution secured, the newly formed GrowerCo aims to raise funding to maintain Tongaat Hulett 's mills and refinery, regarded as critical to the survival of South Africa 's sugar industry.

The proposal focuses on long-term sustainability and includes both small- and large-scale growers as equity partners, offering an alternative to what stakeholders describe as an extractive private-equity approach.

"The future of KZN is intricately tied to the future of Tongaat Hulett," said Pratish Sharma, a grower supplying the Maidstone mill. "The long-term economic and societal consequences of its liquidation would far exceed the liabilities on the company's balance sheet. " According to SA Canegrowers, the 134-year-old company supports almost 40,000 direct jobs across the province. More than 17,500 of South Africa's 28,000 sugarcane growers supply the company, most of them small-scale operators.

"GrowerCo not only makes sense because it puts Tongaat Hulett under the ownership of people with a long-term commitment to the sugar industry in South Africa, it is also a beacon of what true economic transformation can be," said Nicholas Ngobe, who supplies the Amatikulu mill. "Small-scale growers are equity partners in GrowerCo and will earn returns not only on their sugarcane but also through long-term equity growth.

"This creates the possibility that a sugarcane grower whose forebears once worked as indentured labourers in the province's sugar fields could become an owner in one of South Africa's oldest sugar companies. " Financially, GrowerCo argues its plan offers better outcomes for creditors. It estimates that a sale as a going concern could realise between R3b and R4.5b, compared to as little as R1b in liquidation.

"GrowerCo is a stakeholder-inclusive plan to avoid liquidation and ensure Tongaat Hulett's South African sugar operations can continue, while also serving as a beacon of real transformation by including small-scale growers at ownership level," said Sharma. Tongaat Hulett's Maidstone Mill reopened for the 2026 sugarcane crushing season on Wednesday, May 20. Despite the pending provisional liquidation application hearing at the High Court on June 17, it was business as usual for staff at the 115-year-old mill.

NorthCoastCourier LocalNews SugarNews TongaatHulett Kaylan has been with The North Coast Courier since 2024 after spending more than a decade as a sports journalist in the United Kingdom. He graduated with First-Class Honours in Sports Journalism from the University of West Scotland and went on to work as the digital editor for Super XV, digital content editor for SCRUM magazine and as a Cricket Scotland correspondent before returning home to South Africa





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Tongaat Hulett Growerco Sugar Industry Liquidation Kwazulu-Natal Jobs Economic Transformation Small-Scale Growers South Africa Creditors

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