Groundbreaking Clinical Trials: Prof Mashudu Tshifularo's 3D-printed Titanium Implants for Hearing Restoration

South African pioneer Mashudu Tshifularo is leading clinical trials using 3D-printed titanium implants to help restore hearing in patients with middle-ear damage. The trials, expected to begin in June, will involve 45 patients with conductive hearing loss.

Prof Mashudu Tshifularo is leading groundbreaking clinical trials using 3D-printed titanium implants to help restore hearing in patients with middle-ear damage. A University of Pretoria professor who made history with the world's first successful middle-ear transplant using 3D-printed bones is preparing to begin clinical trials that could help restore hearing for dozens of South Africans.

The trials, expected to begin in June at Steve Biko Academic Hospital in Pretoria, will involve 45 patients with conductive hearing loss caused by damage to the middle ear





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Medical Innovation 3D Printing Middle Ear Transplant Titanium Implants Hearing Defects

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