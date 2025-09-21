Griquas Stun Lions in Currie Cup Final Upset, Sparking Calls for More Rugby Opportunities for Smaller Unions

The Griquas pulled off a remarkable victory over the Lions in the Currie Cup final, highlighting the challenges faced by smaller South African rugby unions and the need for more competitive opportunities. The Griquas' coach, Pieter Bergh, advocated for more international competition to boost revenue and exposure.

In a stunning upset, the Griquas triumphed over a full-strength Lions squad in a repeat of the 2024 Currie Cup final, securing a last-gasp victory at Ellis Park. The Griquas ' victory is particularly noteworthy considering the disparity in resources, with their coach, Pieter Bergh , highlighting that his Kimberley-based team operated on a mere 20% of the Lions ' budget.

This triumph underscores the tenacity and skill of the Griquas, who overcame significant financial and logistical challenges to achieve this remarkable feat. The win solidifies their reputation as a formidable force in South African rugby. The victory comes after a successful Currie Cup campaign where they finished second in the league phase and convincingly defeated the Cheetahs 25-5 in the semi-final. The Griquas' performance highlights the potential of smaller unions in South African rugby, even when faced with financial disparities. This Currie Cup final victory at Ellis Park, against a team fielding Springboks Quan Horn, Ruan Venter and Asenathi Ntlabakanye, emphasized the disparity in resources, which underscores the magnitude of their victory. The success of the Griquas serves as a reminder that financial advantage does not always translate into on-field dominance.\The victory, however, is bittersweet for the Griquas as their season is now abruptly over, with their next competitive fixture being the SA Cup in March. This extended break contrasts sharply with the schedule of the larger unions, who will immediately transition into the 18-round URC, followed by the Champions Cup and Challenge Cup. Coach Bergh voiced his frustration with this disparity, advocating for more international competition to provide smaller unions like the Griquas with increased opportunities for revenue generation, sponsorship, and broader exposure. He believes that participating in international competitions is crucial for the long-term growth and sustainability of smaller unions, allowing them to attract greater financial backing and compete on a level playing field with the more established teams. The absence of regular competitive rugby during the off-season has the potential to halt the Griquas’ momentum and progress. Bergh's plea for greater international competition for smaller unions highlights a significant challenge in South African rugby, where financial disparities affect competitive balance. The ability to compete in the Currie Cup final with a team fielding Springboks such as Quan Horn, Ruan Venter, and Asenathi Ntlabakanye demonstrates the significance of their victory. Their triumph emphasizes the necessity for a more equitable distribution of resources and opportunities in South African rugby, which could enable the smaller unions to compete more consistently with their counterparts in the future.\The contrast between the Griquas’ limited schedule and the extensive fixture list of the larger unions, such as the Bulls, Stormers, and Lions, illustrates the challenges facing South African rugby. While the bigger unions enjoy a steady stream of revenue and exposure through tournaments like the URC, Champions Cup, and Challenge Cup, smaller unions are often relegated to less lucrative competitions. The Lions have struggled to establish themselves in the URC, never reaching the play-offs in four seasons and often finding themselves in the bottom half of the standings. The Bulls and Sharks have faced similar challenges in the Champions Cup, often dropping into the second-tier Challenge Cup after early exits. The Griquas' win underscores the need for greater parity and for the governing bodies to find solutions that support the growth and development of all unions. Coach Pieter Bergh emphasizes the importance of international competition in the hopes of attracting sponsors and boosting revenue for smaller unions like the Griquas. The victory underscores that despite the challenges the Griquas were able to beat a full-strength team that included Springboks such as Quan Horn, Ruan Venter, and Asenathi Ntlabakanye. This final match result highlights the need for greater investment in the sport at all levels. A more inclusive and sustainable rugby ecosystem is crucial to ensuring the long-term success of South African rugby as a whole





