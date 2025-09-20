Griquas Clinch Currie Cup Title with Last-Minute Penalty Against Lions

The Griquas secured a dramatic victory over the Lions in the Currie Cup final at Ellis Park, winning 27-25 with a last-minute penalty. This win marks their first title since 1970 and mirrors the heartbreak of last year's final for the Lions. The match was a thrilling contest with both teams showcasing impressive attacking prowess.

In a stunning replay of last year's heartbreak, the Griquas emerged victorious in the Currie Cup final against the Lions at Ellis Park, securing a dramatic 27-25 win with a last-minute penalty. The match mirrored the agonizing defeat the Lions suffered in the previous year's final, also held at Ellis Park, where the Sharks claimed victory. This win marks a significant achievement for the Griquas , as it represents their fourth Currie Cup title and their first since 1970.

The atmosphere at Ellis Park was electric, with both teams showcasing impressive attacking prowess and defensive grit, making for a captivating and nail-biting contest that kept spectators on the edge of their seats until the very last moment. The Griquas' triumph was a testament to their resilience and strategic execution, while the Lions were left to rue their missed opportunities and the cruel twist of fate that defined the game's outcome. The echoes of last year’s loss, a painful memory of a last-minute error against the Sharks at the same venue, surely haunted the Lions as they fought tooth and nail to claim the title this year. The Griquas' victory celebration was undoubtedly a joyous occasion for their players, coaches, and fans, marking a long-awaited return to glory in South African rugby.\The backlines of both teams delivered a spectacle of attacking rugby, showcasing their individual brilliance and tactical acumen. The Griquas employed effective grubber kicks in the first half, which disrupted the Lions' defense and created scoring opportunities. The Lions, on the other hand, demonstrated their attacking flair with their backs breaking through defenders with ease, leading to three crucial tries scored by Kelly Mpeku, Richard Kriel, and Henco van Wyk. A defining moment of the match was Lions captain Quan Horn's heroic effort, preventing a try by Gurshwin Wehr and orchestrating Mpeku’s score with a brilliant run. The Lions' forward pack also played a significant role, putting up a formidable defense that held the Griquas up over the try line twice, denying them crucial points and maintaining their pressure. The Griquas displayed a marked improvement from their previous defeat to the Lions in the league phase at the same venue. Tries from Cameron Hufke, Lourens Oosthuizen, and Mnombo Zwelenedaba, along with successful kicks from flyhalf George Whitehead, were crucial in securing their victory. The tactical battle between the coaches, the intensity of the players, and the dramatic swings in momentum contributed to making the match a classic Currie Cup final.\The match was a back-and-forth affair, keeping fans on the edge of their seats until the final whistle. The Griquas took an early lead with a try by fullback Hufke in the opening minute. Though Wehr appeared to have scored another try moments later, a TMO review overturned the decision. The Lions responded with a penalty from Chris Smith and a try from Mpeku after a dazzling run from Horn, giving them a 10-7 lead. The Griquas fought back with Oosthuizen powering over the line, with Whitehead converting the extra points for a 14-10 lead. The Lions responded with a try from Kriel, taking a 17-14 lead at the break. Whitehead levelled the score with a penalty early in the second half, but Van Wyk immediately replied with a try. With the game on the line, Zwelenedaba forced his way over late in the match, with Whitehead converting for a 24-22 lead. The Lions equalized with a penalty, but in the dying minutes, a TMO review overturned a call, allowing Whitehead to kick the winning penalty and seal the Griquas' victory 27-25. The scorers for the Lions were Mpeku, Kriel, and Van Wyk with conversions from Chris Smith and a penalty each. The Griquas saw tries from Hufke, Oosthuizen, and Zwelenedaba, with conversions and penalties from George Whitehead.





