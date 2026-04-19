Griquas and Pumas Dominate SA Cup Weekends, Extend Leads

Griquas and the Pumas secured commanding victories in the SA Cup this past weekend, significantly strengthening their positions at the top of the league. The Pumas achieved an overwhelming 85-0 win against the Leopards, while Griquas continued their unbeaten streak with a 52-9 triumph over Eastern Province. In other action, the Cheetahs came from behind to defeat the SWD Eagles 26-17, and the Boland Cavaliers kept their semi-final hopes alive with a massive win over the Border Bulldogs.

The SA Cup rugby competition witnessed a weekend of decisive victories, with Griquas and the Pumas establishing significant leads at the top of the standings. The Pumas delivered a crushing performance, obliterating the Leopards with a staggering 85-0 scoreline in Nelspruit on Friday evening. This overwhelming win showcased their offensive power and defensive solidity. Meanwhile, Griquas continued their impressive run, securing their sixth consecutive win by decisively defeating Eastern Province 52-9 in Gqeberha on Saturday. These dominant displays have effectively distanced them from their closest rivals.

In other notable matches, the Cheetahs mounted a remarkable comeback against the previously high-flying SWD Eagles in George. Trailing for a significant portion of the game, the Cheetahs rallied to secure a 26-17 victory, propelling them to third place on the log with 23 points. The SWD Eagles, despite their strong pre-game form, now sit in fourth position with 22 points. The Boland Cavaliers demonstrated their attacking prowess by dismantling the Border Bulldogs 74-5 in Wellington, keeping their semi-final aspirations very much alive. Complementing these results, the Valke showcased their offensive might in Welkom, hammering the Griffons 68-36.

These results solidify the current standings, with Boland holding fifth place on 20 points, followed by the Valke (14), Griffons (11), and a tie for seventh between EP and Leopards (seven points each). The Border Bulldogs remain at the bottom of the table with zero points.

The Pumas' dominance against the Leopards was evident from the outset in Mbombela. As the defending champions, they asserted their authority with a ruthless display, scoring an impressive six tries in the first half to build an unassailable 40-0 lead. Key contributors to this first-half onslaught included Gustav du Rand, who crossed the try line twice, and further tries from Jay-Cee Nel, Dalvon Blood, Wian van Niekerk, and Andre Fouché, all capitalizing on sustained pressure and swift ball movement. The second half saw no respite for the Leopards, as Pumas captain Willie Engelbrecht added two more tries to his tally, alongside further scores from Ruwald van der Merwe and Jan-Henning Campher, underscoring the team's relentless attacking strategy and comprehensive victory.

Griquas, in turn, solidified their championship credentials with a commanding performance against Eastern Province at the Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium. While EP managed to contain Griquas to a narrow 14-9 lead at halftime, the second half proved to be a different story. Griquas simply overwhelmed their opponents with superior pace and physicality, eventually extending their lead to secure an emphatic win with a total of eight tries.

The Cheetahs' victory over the SWD Eagles in George was a testament to their strategic depth and effective use of their bench. The Eagles had entered the match having won five of their previous six fixtures and held a 12-5 lead at halftime, extending it to 17-5 in the second period. However, the introduction of the Free Staters’ reserve players, including the promising former Junior Springbok hooker Juan Smal, proved transformative. Their impact was most notably felt through three converted maul tries, which ultimately turned the tide of the game in favor of the Cheetahs.

Looking ahead, Eastern Province is scheduled to kick off the next round of fixtures when they host their Eastern Cape rivals, Border, on Friday. This will be followed by a significant clash between the Leopards and Boland in Potchefstroom, a match that could have considerable implications for the mid-table positions.





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