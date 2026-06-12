Bayer Leverkusen left‑back Alex Grimaldo argues Spain can emulate their Golden Generation and win the World Cup despite a decade‑long knockout drought, citing unbeaten form and his own free‑kick prowess.

Alex Grimaldo , the Bayer Leverkusen left‑back, insists that Spain can repeat the triumph of their Golden Generation and lift the FIFA World Cup in the United States, even though the team has struggled in knockout phases for more than a decade.

Grimaldo was part of the squad that dazzled in Germany in 2024, beating the hosts and strong opponents France and England to capture the European Championship. Yet Spain have not won a World Cup knockout match since Andrés Iniesta's decisive strike in the 2010 final, and the side's recent history is peppered with early exits - a group‑stage elimination in Brazil 2014, a round‑of‑16 loss in Russia 2018 and another in Qatar 2022.

Despite these setbacks, the current group, anchored by the prodigious talent of Barcelona's 16‑year‑old Lamine Yamal, arrives in America in superb form. Excluding penalties, Luis de la Fuente's side have gone unbeaten in 31 competitive fixtures dating back to March 2023, and Grimaldo believes that record underlines their status as favourites.

"I see us as favourites," the 30‑year‑old said in an interview with AFP ahead of his first World Cup appearance. "The statistics belong to the past. We must focus on the day‑to‑day tasks and be as prepared as possible for our opening match against Cape Verde. The squad is brimming with confidence and motivation, and we are determined to deliver a performance that matches our talent.

" Grimaldo, a set‑piece specialist who graduated from Barcelona's famed La Masia before moving to Benfica for regular senior minutes, made his senior international debut only in 2023 after a breakthrough season with Leverkusen. In Germany he helped the club secure its first Bundesliga title and a domestic double under Xabi Alonso in 2023/24.

Over three seasons he has contributed 30 goals and 45 assists from left‑back, a remarkable output that includes six free‑kick goals - the highest tally among players in Europe's top five leagues during that period. He jokes that only Lionel Messi could possibly surpass his 25‑metre free‑kick strike zone, while acknowledging the long‑range prowess of the likes of Julián Álvarez and Dominik Szoboszlai.

Despite his prolific club form, Grimaldo still finds himself behind Chelsea's Marc Cucurella in the pecking order for the national team's starting left‑back role. He attributes this to the fact that, apart from him, only two Spain players plying their trade outside La Liga or the Premier League are selected, a factor he believes influences the coach's decisions.

Grimaldo has repeatedly voiced his desire to return to Spanish football, but he concedes that such a move depends on a range of variables, including his development and the national team's needs. As the tournament approaches, he remains focused on contributing both offensively and defensively, confident that his experience in Germany and his knack for dead‑ball situations will prove decisive for La Roja's World Cup campaign.

The upcoming fixtures will test whether Spain can finally break the curse that has plagued them in knockout stages since 2010 and reclaim the glory that their Golden Generation once enjoyed





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