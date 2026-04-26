Grey High Stages Dramatic Comeback at Rugby Festival

Grey High School defeated Michaelhouse in a thrilling match at the Grey High School Festival in Gqeberha. Other notable results included wins for Oakdale, Jeppe, Paarl Gim, and Stellenberg. The festival showcased a high level of competition and emerging talent in South African schoolboy rugby.

The Grey High School Festival in Gqeberha delivered a thrilling day of rugby action on Saturday, with several schools showcasing their prowess on the field.

The host school, Grey High, demonstrated impressive resilience, staging a remarkable comeback to defeat Michaelhouse in a closely contested match. While Michaelhouse initially dominated, establishing a 19-15 lead by halftime through tries from Max Oliva, Laird Hamilton-Brown, and Jack Carmody, coupled with accurate conversions from Alex Jankowitz, the tide turned dramatically in the second half. Grey High emerged with renewed vigor, launching a sustained offensive that ultimately overwhelmed their opponents.

Captain and centre Ciaran Killian’s spectacular try proved pivotal, shifting the momentum and securing a lead they would not relinquish. A late penalty goal further solidified their victory, concluding the match with a final score of 28-19. The game highlighted Grey High’s ability to adapt and perform under pressure, marking a significant win for the home team at their prestigious festival. Beyond the captivating clash between Grey High and Michaelhouse, the festival witnessed a series of other compelling results.

SACS demonstrated their attacking capabilities, securing a 34-26 victory over Selborne College with a four-try performance. Rondebosch showcased their own offensive strength, with centre Andrea Mynhardt scoring two tries in their 42-22 win against Glenwood. HTS Drostdy delivered a particularly dominant performance, overwhelming St Stithians with a resounding 74-0 scoreline. Graeme College narrowly edged out Kearsney in a high-scoring encounter, winning 35-33.

The breadth of these results underscores the competitive nature of schoolboy rugby in South Africa. Oakdale secured a comfortable 40-24 win against Westville, while Jeppe edged past Boland Landbou 31-26 in a tight contest. Paarl Boys’ High demonstrated their defensive solidity, holding off a determined Northwood side to win 21-18. Paarl Gim continued their impressive form, delivering a comprehensive 45-10 victory over Helpmekaar.

Affies proved too strong for Outeniqua, winning 55-26, and Stellenberg maintained their strong start to the season with a 24-19 triumph over Maritzburg College. Each of these matches contributed to a vibrant and exciting atmosphere at the Grey High School Festival, showcasing the talent and dedication of young rugby players from across the country. The Grey High School Festival is a cornerstone event in the South African school rugby calendar, attracting teams and spectators from far and wide.

The festival not only provides a platform for showcasing emerging talent but also fosters a spirit of camaraderie and sportsmanship among the participating schools. The results from Saturday’s matches indicate a high level of competition across the board, with several schools demonstrating their potential to contend for top honors throughout the season. The festival’s impact extends beyond the field, contributing to the local economy and providing a boost to tourism in Gqeberha.

The event’s success is a testament to the dedication of the organizers, the commitment of the participating schools, and the passion of the rugby-loving community. The festival also serves as a valuable scouting ground for provincial and national selectors, offering opportunities for talented players to gain recognition and potentially progress to higher levels of the game.

The ongoing discussions surrounding the future of rugby, including calls for a rebel league and debates about player value, add another layer of context to the excitement surrounding these schoolboy matches, highlighting the broader issues facing the sport in South Africa





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