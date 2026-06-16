Green-Certified Office Buildings Outperform Non-Certified Peers Over Decade, MSCI Index Shows

Green-certified offices in South Africa delivered 6.98% annualized return vs 5.26% for non-certified over 10 years, with lower vacancies, higher income, and stronger investor confidence.

Green-certified office buildings in South Africa continue to deliver stronger investment performance compared to their non-certified counterparts, according to the latest MSCI South Africa Green Annual Property Index.

The index, which tracks performance to the end of December, reveals that green-certified prime and A-grade office properties achieved an annualized total return of 6.98 percent over the past decade. This compares with 5.26 percent for non-certified properties, resulting in a 172 basis point advantage that has compounded steadily over the ten-year period.

MSCI states that the findings cover a full property cycle, including periods of economic growth, market disruption, and recovery, indicating that the advantages of green certification are becoming structural rather than cyclical. Occupiers, investors, and lenders are increasingly prioritizing sustainability credentials, which is reflected in the widening performance gap between certified and non-certified assets. The MSCI index is widely used by institutional investors to benchmark property performance and guide capital allocation decisions.

In 2025, non-certified offices recorded a marginally higher total return than green-certified offices, but MSCI attributes this to a short-term rental recovery from a lower and lagging base rather than a shift in the fundamentals underpinning green-certified assets. The broader indicators that show the decade-long outperformance of green-certified offices remained firmly intact. Green-certified offices generated 34 percent higher gross income per square metre compared to non-certified peers during 2025.

Their operating cost-to-income ratio was 41 percent versus 48 percent for non-certified offices, highlighting the operational efficiencies that sustainable buildings can deliver over time. Vacancy rates stood at 10.3 percent for green-certified offices compared to 13.1 percent for non-certified prime and A-grade offices, reinforcing the continued preference among many tenants for high-quality, resource-efficient accommodation. Monthly net operating income was R152 per square metre for green-certified assets versus R102 for non-certified.

These advantages are reflected in valuations as well: green-certified prime and A-grade offices were valued at R21,251 per square metre in 2025 compared with R14,510 for non-certified equivalents. They also maintained a lower capitalisation rate, 9.2 percent versus 10.1 percent, signalling continued investor confidence in the quality and resilience of their income streams. Georgina Smit, CEO of the Green Building Council South Africa, emphasizes that the debate about whether green buildings make business sense is effectively over.

She says there is clear local evidence that certified buildings outperform across key metrics, and the challenge now is accelerating adoption across the broader market. Timothy Irvine, head of asset management for offices at Growthpoint, notes that the decade-long track record reflects alignment between occupier expectations, sustainability objectives, and investment outcomes. He adds that growing demand for efficient, resilient, and high-quality buildings has underpinned the long-term outperformance of green-certified assets, reinforcing the strategic value of resource-efficient portfolios.

Additionally, the cost of developing green buildings is becoming more affordable. The Green Building Council South Africa, in partnership with the Association of South African Quantity Surveyors, reports that certified projects carry an average cost premium of just 5.95 percent over conventional buildings, making them increasingly financially viable for developers and investors. The findings have significant implications for institutional investors and property fund managers who are increasingly integrating environmental, social, and governance criteria into their strategies.

The consistent outperformance suggests that green-certified assets offer not only environmental benefits but also financial resilience and risk mitigation. As South Africa faces energy constraints and climate risks, buildings with efficient resource use and lower operational costs are better positioned to maintain income streams and attract high-quality tenants. The MSCI index data provides a robust evidence base for decision-making, reinforcing the business case for sustainability in the commercial property sector.

The year-on-year data also demonstrates that the premium for green buildings is not a short-term fad but a long-term trend that is likely to continue as regulatory pressures and tenant expectations intensify





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Green Buildings Office Property MSCI Index Sustainability South Africa

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