Great Britain Edge Blitzboks in Extra Time at Bordeaux Sevens

Great Britain defeated South Africa's Blitzboks 19-14 after extra time in a chaotic and disciplinarily heavy match at the Bordeaux Sevens. Finley Lloyd-Gilmour's golden-point try secured the win in the opening game of the final SVNS World Championship tournament.

Great Britain secured a dramatic 19-14 victory over South Africa's Blitzboks in extra time during the opening match of the third and final SVNS World Championship tournament at Bordeaux Sevens on Friday.

The match, marked by multiple disciplinary incidents, saw both teams reduced to six players at various stages, creating a tense and fluctuating contest. Great Britain started strongly, with Marcus Kershaw powering down the left flank to score an early try in the corner. Their advantage was extended when a forward pass from South Africa's Ryan Oosthuizen gifted GB possession deep in the Blitzboks' half, allowing Darcy Graham to cross for a second try, making it 14-0.

Graham, the Scotland Test wing, had been called up by Great Britain as part of their efforts to avoid slipping out of the top tier of the SVNS series. However, the second half turned chaotic. Great Britain were reduced to six men when Kaleem Barreto received a yellow card for cynical play in the red zone. Ricardo Duarttee capitalized, diving over to make it 14-7 at halftime.

After the break, Duarttee scored again from an intercept try to level the scores. Disciplinary issues continued when South Africa's Sebastian Jobb was yellow-carded for playing the man in the air. In a crucial moment, Darcy Graham appeared to set up a third try for Matt Davidson, but a TMO intervention ruled it out for a knock-on in the build-up, sending the match into extra time.

In the golden-point period, Finley Lloyd-Gilmour scored the decisive try to seal a 19-14 win for Great Britain





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