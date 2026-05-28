Grandmother's Decade-Long Battle Highlights South Africa's Birth Registration Crisis

Thandazile Xulu's years-long struggle to obtain a birth certificate for her grandson exposes systemic delays in South Africa's late birth registration system, leaving children without legal identities and caregivers in despair.

Thandazile Xulu lives every day in the shadow of a great fear: that she will die before the birth of her grandson, Sbongakonke, is officially registered.

She has witnessed firsthand the severe barriers faced by individuals who grow up without a birth certificate or an identity document (ID), and she worries that he will be forced to endure the same struggles. His mother lacked an ID at the time of his birth at King Edward VIII Hospital-now known as Victoria Mxenge Hospital-in Durban, KwaZulu-Natal, and therefore could not register him. She struggled with long-standing drug use and disappeared from Sbongakonke's life shortly after his birth.

Since then, Xulu has raised the child as her own in her home in Langa, Cape Town. She works as an HIV counsellor for parents and caregivers of patients at Red Cross Children's Hospital. Aside from Sbongakonke, her household includes her son and his child, as well as her partner, who is no longer able to work due to his age.

"If I die, the child is going to live without a birth certificate, because I'm old now… and still the mother is on the road. I don't know, even now, where she is," Xulu explained, adding that she had never learned the identity of Sbongakonke's father.

"I'm very, very worried, and I try my best. I even take days off work because I need to help my child to get a birth certificate, but it's too difficult.

" Xulu's attempts to secure Sbongakonke's birth registration span several years. She first traveled to Durban to obtain a proof of birth form from King Edward VIII Hospital, then submitted a late registration of birth application at the Cape Town Department of Home Affairs in April 2023. This type of application is necessary when registration is initiated more than 30 days after a child's birth.

Xulu included a letter from a social worker at Cape Town Child Welfare confirming she was her grandson's primary caregiver. For two years, she waited for Home Affairs to contact her with an update, but received no communication. In 2025, with Sbongakonke nearing school age, Xulu returned to the department to inquire about the status.

"Home Affairs told me that in my file, they don't have that paper that I got from King Edward VIII Hospital… They said they need that paper, so now I am stuck. I need to go back again to fetch it for the child… I'm busy trying to save money to go," she said.

"It's very unfair for me. They lost my document. I need to go again, because I want my child to have a certificate, but I'm going to spend my last cent… to get there.

" Even visiting the local Home Affairs office posed challenges; it meant taking time off work to queue from 5 a.m. at an often-overcrowded office. "I'm always in the line with another grandparent. You find most of the people are grandparents, standing in the line. Some of them, the mother died because of drugs, or the mother died because of HIV, and all of those things," she noted.

Xulu's situation is by no means unique. Across South Africa, caregivers and children are entangled in bureaucratic delays and obstacles within the late birth registration system. According to the Children's Institute at the University of Cape Town (UCT), a growing number of families are caught in a mounting backlog. The issue gained national attention in May 2023 when the then Minister of Home Affairs, Dr. Aaron Motsoaledi, informed Parliament of a significant backlog in processing such applications.

During 2023 and 2024, the UCT Children's Institute and the Legal Resources Centre (LRC) wrote three letters to the minister and the Department of Home Affairs highlighting specific cases of children whose applications were stalled, urging urgent intervention. These letters went unanswered, the organizations stated.

Consequently, in December 2024, the Children's Institute, together with a group of parents represented by the LRC, initiated legal action against the Department of Home Affairs in the Western Cape High Court. The applicants sought a court order compelling the department to: decide the applications of the 19 children and one adult involved in the case and issue birth certificates where approved; diagnose the systemic inefficiencies causing the years-long backlog; and implement a plan to clear the backlog.

A hearing for the case is scheduled for 10 June 2026. Paula Proudlock, a senior researcher at the Children's Institute, pointed out that the parents in the case had waited between two and seven years for outcomes on their late registration applications. The systemic failure in South Africa's birth registration process leaves countless children in legal limbo, denied the fundamental right to an identity.

Without a birth certificate, children cannot enroll in school, access healthcare, or eventually obtain an ID, effectively excluding them from full participation in society. Caregivers, often elderly grandparents like Xulu, face immense financial and emotional burdens as they navigate repetitive paperwork, lost documents, and unresponsive bureaucracy. The legal challenge aims to force the Department of Home Affairs to address the backlog and reform its procedures, but with a hearing set for mid-2026, many families face further years of uncertainty.

The story underscores a broader crisis in public service delivery, where administrative breakdowns disproportionately impact vulnerable populations, perpetuating cycles of inequality and exclusion





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Birth Registration Late Registration Department Of Home Affairs Backlog Legal Identity South Africa Children's Rights Bureaucratic Delays Caregivers Court Case UCT Children's Institute Legal Resources Centre

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