Grand Theft Auto VI launched globally on Thursday with universal praise, a Metacritic score of 99, and over 17 million copies already sold. Fans in Miami, London, Sydney, and Tokyo celebrated the record-breaking release.

Grand Theft Auto VI launched worldwide on Thursday, with early reviews calling it a masterpiece and sales already breaking records. The game topped Metacritic's all-time leaderboard with a score of 99, matched only by Nintendo's 1998 classic The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time.

Analytics firm Sensor Tower estimated over 17 million copies have been sold so far, generating more than $1.65 billion. The game was available on Sony's PlayStation 5 and Microsoft's Xbox Series X and S consoles. Strong reviews pushed Take-Two Interactive's US shares up 6.5% on Wednesday afternoon in New York. The release came after 13 years and an estimated $1 billion or more in production costs.

Also read Psychologist Explains Appeal of Virtual Crime in GTA VI

Rockstar Games Billion Dollar Launch

The game could bring in billions for developer Rockstar Games, a studio owned by Take-Two Interactive. It went online as midnight struck in New Zealand, with launches worldwide following the clock until Thursday. In Sydney, one of the first places where the game was unlocked, 33-year-old Asif Mir started playing and livestreaming just after midnight. It is the best game that's ever been made and we're only 20 minutes deep, he said.

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In London, gamers counted down at parties across the city. Today has been a day I have waited for my whole life, said 20-year-old influencer Archie Whitby. To be living it, it feels almost dystopian. It doesn't feel real.

Miami, the inspiration for the game's fictional Vice City setting, was one of the last places to get in on the action. The city's NBA team, the Miami Heat, celebrated the release with a Vice City-themed match against the Milwaukee Bucks. The court and stadium were adorned with the game's neon pink and blue colours. Millions of players have already downloaded the game to their consoles.

Many are expected to take time off work, or call in sick, to play the latest instalment in a franchise that since its 1997 debut has become one of the best-selling video game series of all time. Japanese gaming company Pocketpair gave employees five days off to play the game and threw a sushi party at its Tokyo office to celebrate. It's the Star Wars of this generation, said Joost van Dreunen, adjunct professor at NYU Stern School of Business.

Global Players Share Gaming Experience

It's a synchronised and shared event. Millions of people will all want to be there the first few days, the first few weeks of experiencing it as it goes live. The original Grand Theft Auto looks basic by today's standards, with a storyline of stealing cars and carrying out jobs for crime syndicates. It angered politicians and parents even as it delighted fans.

As the series progressed it became increasingly sophisticated, mixing its trademark crime, driving and morally dubious missions with activities ranging from parachute jumps to cinema visits and radio stations satirising US culture. Grand Theft Auto V, released in 2013, was set in the fictional Los Santos, a stand-in for Los Angeles. The action now moves to Vice City, a fictional version of Miami, in the state of Leonida, the game's take on Florida.

Play will switch between two leading characters, Lucia Caminos and Jason Duval. They are partners in crime and romantically involved, and how romantically will be up to the player. There will be nightclubs, gun stores, scuba diving and a zoo, but much remains to be revealed. Grand Theft Auto VI could prove less provocative than its predecessors, said Tore Olsson, a professor at the University of Tennessee, Knoxville.

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Female Lead Characters Draw Players

He teaches a course on US history since 1980 through the Grand Theft Auto games. The game sits more within mainstream culture now and its promotional materials suggest it will reward more ethical play styles, he said. There's no doubt Jason and Lucia of VI will be criminals, and they'll be regularly breaking the law.

But I don't think the new game will require players to enact wanton slaughter, and it may penalise those who choose to play that way, said Olsson. Having Lucia as one of the two lead characters should help address complaints about a lack of playable female characters in previous iterations of Grand Theft Auto. Women will be an estimated four out of 10 Grand Theft Auto VI players in the US, according to a Bain survey.

With so much anticipation, the risk of disappointment is high. Play that is perceived as too easy or too hard, an unsatisfying storyline, or significant bugs and glitches at launch can all affect a game's reputation and future sales. With the main part of the game estimated to take about 50 hours to complete, full reactions were not available immediately. But initial reviews from gaming industry experts were almost universal in their high praise.

Masterpiece Review Praise Sales Boost

Entertainment website GamesRadar+ said Rockstar had built a world of truly astonishing scale, scope, and quality. The release will be talked about for years to come and was well worth the 13-year wait, said PC Games. Various outlets called it a masterpiece. Some gamers in the US awaiting their turn were unnerved when the PlayStation Network was hit by a temporary outage on Wednesday afternoon, but service was soon restored.

Consumer analysts said the economy could also receive a boost from sales of the game, consoles, storage upgrades, and even food delivery services. In London, people played the game right after its release during an event at gaming venue and bar XP Tavern.