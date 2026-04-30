Graduate Engineer - Software Engineering/Diagnostics and Control Systems

The SAAO, in partnership with SALT, is seeking a Graduate Engineer to support the development, maintenance, and operational readiness of telescope and instrumentation software in Cape Town. This role offers a fantastic opportunity to contribute to a dynamic team and advance astronomical research.

The South African Astronomical Observatory ( SAAO ), working in close collaboration with the Southern African Large Telescope ( SALT ), is actively seeking a highly motivated and skilled Graduate Engineer to join its Software Engineering Team.

This exciting opportunity, based in Cape Town, offers a chance to contribute to the development, maintenance, and operational readiness of the sophisticated software that powers both the telescope and its associated instrumentation. The SAAO is a national facility dedicated to optical and infrared astronomy, operating under the auspices of the National Research Foundation (NRF).

The team this engineer will join is a vibrant and multidisciplinary group of approximately 36 individuals, encompassing astronomers, electrical engineers, electronic engineers, optical engineers, mechanical engineers, skilled technicians, and experienced software developers. This collaborative environment fosters innovation and provides a rich learning experience for a budding engineer. The primary responsibilities of the Graduate Engineer will center around assisting with all phases of the software lifecycle.

This includes active participation in software development, adhering to established Software Development Life Cycle (SDLC) principles, and contributing to the ongoing maintenance of existing software systems. A crucial aspect of the role involves rigorous software testing, including the execution of detailed Software Acceptance Test Procedures (ATPs) to ensure the reliability and accuracy of the software.

Furthermore, the engineer will provide essential support in preparing the telescope systems for nightly observation runs, ensuring smooth and efficient operation. The ideal candidate will possess a foundational understanding of software engineering principles, including software version control systems and the SDLC. A strong desire to learn and a commitment to developing engineering competence are paramount. While not essential, demonstrated interest in areas such as instrumentation, automation, scientific facilities, or astronomy will be viewed favorably.

The SAAO is committed to fostering a culture of continuous learning and professional development, providing opportunities for the Graduate Engineer to expand their skillset and contribute meaningfully to cutting-edge research. The National Research Foundation (NRF) plays a pivotal role in South Africa’s scientific landscape. Established by an Act of Parliament, the NRF is mandated to drive national development through the support, promotion, and advancement of research and human capacity building.

This is achieved through strategic funding initiatives and the provision of state-of-the-art research infrastructure. The NRF’s overarching goal is to facilitate the creation of knowledge, foster innovation, and promote development across all fields of science and technology, encompassing not only the natural sciences but also the humanities, social sciences, and indigenous knowledge systems. The NRF also actively works to increase public awareness and engagement with science.

As a well-established and highly networked organization, both nationally and internationally, the NRF is the leading body responsible for promoting the national research enterprise. It serves as the primary public funder for postgraduate students and researchers and is the principal provider of research infrastructure within the country. The SAAO, as a national facility under the NRF, benefits from this robust support system and contributes significantly to South Africa’s position as a leader in astronomical research.

The SAAO itself employs around 130 people across its Cape Town headquarters and Sutherland telescope site, and is responsible for operating the internationally renowned 10-meter Southern African Large Telescope (SALT). To apply for this exceptional opportunity, interested individuals are required to submit a comprehensive Curriculum Vitae (CV). This should be done through the NRF Recruitment and Selection Portal, accessible via the NRF website, which contains further details about the organization’s initiatives and activities.

Applications must be accompanied by a compelling letter of motivation clearly articulating the applicant’s suitability for the position and highlighting their relevant skills and experience. In addition, applicants should provide the names and contact details of at least three professional referees who can attest to their abilities and character. The SAAO and NRF are committed to equitable employment practices and encourage applications from individuals of all backgrounds.

This position offers a unique opportunity to contribute to groundbreaking research and play a vital role in advancing our understanding of the universe. The successful candidate will be joining a dynamic and collaborative team dedicated to pushing the boundaries of astronomical discovery





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Software Engineering Astronomy SAAO SALT Graduate Engineer NRF

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