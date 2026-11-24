South African tertiary students rank Absa as top employer for consecutive years, revealing key cultural preferences and salary expectations in the new graduate market.

South Africa n tertiary institutions are witnessing a shift in graduate recruitment dynamics, with the GradStar Awards placing student opinions at the center of employer selection. The upcoming celebration of top employers will take place at the Indaba Hotel in Johannesburg on the evening following the GradStar Awards. This event serves as a unique platform for leading companies to understand and celebrate the specific desires of the next generation of the workforce.

Student-Driven Employer Rankings Process

The GradStar Awards distinguish themselves by relying entirely on student votes rather than a judging panel. Participants complete a survey when registering for the awards, listing their top five aspirational employers without any prompts, examples, or industry suggestions. This year, the competition saw significant engagement, with more than 10 000 entrants representing 60 universities across the country. The results identify the top three finalists in each of 22 industry categories and five finalists for the prestigious Top Overall Employer award.

Also read GradStar Awards 2025 Finalists Celebrated as Top 100 Employable Students

Key Culture and Industry Preferences Revealed

A recent survey of more than 7 000 students from 61 universities highlights that open and free communication between employers and employees is the most valued office culture attribute. This is followed closely by respect, teamwork, integrity, and a growth mindset. Training and learning opportunities topped the list of desired benefits, while finance, ICT, and public and government sectors remained the most sought-after industries. Additionally, 90% of students indicated comfort working outside their core field of study due to high youth unemployment.

Salary Expectations and Talent Mobility Trends

Expectations regarding compensation have remained steady, with most students anticipating a monthly salary between R10 000 and R20 000. However, only 15% expected a market-related salary, suggesting a potential gap in knowledge about actual pay levels. LinkedIn remains the primary source of information for graduate opportunities. Furthermore, 65% of students stated they would be very likely to transfer out of South Africa if employed by a global firm, highlighting significant mobility concerns for domestic employers.

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Leading Employers and Sector Winners Announced

Absa was named the top preferred employer overall in both 2024 and 2025, maintaining its position ahead of competitors. Deloitte, FNB, PwC, and Standard Bank completed last year's top five. In the healthcare sector, Netcare has been crowned Employer of Choice for three consecutive years, noting that the award affirms its Employee Value Proposition. The winners for this year will be revealed during the live event, ensuring no employer can assume their position is secure without continued excellence.

Interactive Case Study Competition for Finalists

All employer finalists are invited to attend the event alongside the Top 100 students from the GradStar Awards. The day features a structured competition where students are split into eight teams, each hosted by a sponsor company including DHL Express, Reckitt, Woolworths, Maziv, TransUnion, Rand Refinery, and Gautrain Management Agency, with Bowmans providing support. Each team solves an unseen case study based on prior mentorship, presenting solutions to sponsors. This format allows employers to observe how future talent collaborates and solves business problems in real-time before the final announcements.