GradStar Awards 2025 recognizes South Africa's Top 100 employable students in Johannesburg. The event highlights student achievements and connects graduates with leading employers for career opportunities.

The GradStar Awards 2025 finale gathered South Africa's Top 100 most employable students at the Indaba Hotel in Johannesburg. This event marks the culmination of the programme's eleventh year and serves as the definitive finish line for a national search for the country's brightest young talent. The occasion provides a rare opportunity for leading graduate employers, sponsors, and industry stakeholders to meet this elite group of students face-to-face. At the core of this gathering is the principle that the students who will shape South Africa's workplaces deserve to be recognized before they formally enter them.

The Rigorous Selection Process for Top 100 Students

This year, more than 10,000 students from 60 universities entered the GradStar Awards, which remain free to enter for all tertiary students and recent graduates with less than two years of work experience. These entrants are assessed against 17 employability competencies developed by industrial psychologists, covering qualities including grit, resilience, learning agility, curiosity, and many others. The process systematically narrows the field from the initial pool to a Top 500, then to the Top 100, and finally to the Top 10, known as the "10 of the Finest." The finalists span universities, universities of technology, and private institutions, covering fields from law and medicine to data science, engineering, and education.

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Student Perspectives on Career Development and Networking

For finalists, the value of GradStar extends well beyond the trophy itself. The Top 100 are connected with business mentors and engage directly with sponsor employers, building the networks and confidence that so often separate a graduate from a job offer. Chrismarie Grundlingh, a 2025 Top 10 finalist from North-West University, credits the workshops with building skills in leadership, communication, and self-awareness, while networking with recruiters gave her insight into what employers look for. Nelson Mandela University alumnus Anamandla Zweni, also a 2025 Top 10 finalist, is blunt about the impact, stating that GradStar changed the trajectory of his life. For University of KwaZulu-Natal law student Tyreece Iyer, now in the Top 100 for the second time, meeting top employers fed his passion to continue growing as a professional. The 2024 winner Feizel Ze Maduna of the University of the Free State says GradStar helps students get recognized as employable young professionals.

Work Readiness Workshops Before the Main Ceremony

Before the evening ceremony, the day belongs to learning as past finalists describe it. The daytime workshops form part of the Top 100's employer and work readiness programme, with sessions aligned to the 17 employability competencies and a focus on skills such as leadership, self-awareness, and communication. Finalists collaborate on challenges that stretch them beyond their comfort zones, hear directly from sponsors about what employers look for, and take part in networking sessions with recruiters, industry leaders, and mentors. By the time they take to the stage, they have already gained practical skills and honest feedback on their next career steps.

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Corporate Sponsors and Employer Engagement Strategy

On 2 December, finalists will come together with sponsors and employers for an evening of recognition and connection. The Top 100 will be celebrated for their achievements, and the Top 10 will be announced, crowning the students judged to be the most employable in the country. For employers, the evening is as much about discovery as celebration. Recruiters will meet students who have already been rigorously assessed against the same competencies, taking much of the guesswork out of identifying graduates who are ready for the workplace. The 2026 programme is supported by DHL Express, Absa, Woolworths, Epiroc, Bowmans, Gautrain Management Agency, and Golden Key. Paul Clegg, vice-president of human resources at DHL Express Sub-Saharan Africa, says recruiting through GradStar has positively changed the talent dimension within the organization. For founder Laura Barker, CEO of BlackBark Productions, the programme's greatest pride is the way it develops South Africa's young talent.

Addressing Student Food Insecurity Challenges

As the focus now turns to a challenge many students face, hunger remains a significant obstacle. Citing a 2019 study, Movement for Good notes that up to 30% of tertiary students in South Africa experience food insecurity. This issue affects their ability to focus, complete coursework, and perform to their potential. The GradStar initiative continues to advocate for the holistic development of these young professionals, ensuring that employability is not just about skills but also about overcoming systemic barriers to success.