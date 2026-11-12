Grade 1 pupil allegedly bullied at Pretoria school returns home with eyebrows removed and hair shaved

A Grade 1 girl at Laerskool Oost-Eind in Pretoria is staying home after alleged bullying that left her with removed eyebrows, partially shaved hair and facial scratches, while her mother says school and education department responses fell short.

A Grade 1 girl in Pretoria is sitting at home while thousands of other pupils write end-of-year assessments, after allegedly being bullied so severely that she returned from school with her eyebrows removed, part of her hair shaved and scratches on her face.

Her mother says she has no choice but to keep her daughter at home after repeated attempts to get the school and the Gauteng department of education to intervene allegedly produced little assistance. The mother is not being named to protect the child. The girl attends Laerskool Oost-Eind in Pretoria. Her mother told the Sunday Times that what should have been an exciting first year of primary school has instead become a traumatic experience for the little girl.

Also read Accused tenderpreneur Matlala testifies at Madlanga inquiry in Pretoria

Missing Belongings And Teasing About Teeth

The problems began earlier this year, according to the mother. Her daughter returned home from the school recommended aftercare programme with belongings missing, including pencil cases and socks, while other pupils allegedly wrote on her schoolbooks. She also heard her daughter was being teased about her teeth. I never really thought much of it initially, the mother said.

Advertisement

She raised the matter with her daughter teacher, but the teacher told her it was not a school problem, even though the aftercare programme operates inside the school premises and was recommended by the school. The children allegedly doing the bullying are also in her daughter class, she said. The situation escalated on October 22 when the girl returned home with two bruises on her arm.

The mother said she immediately contacted the teacher, who promised to get back to her, but no feedback came. When she followed up, she was told the teacher had forgotten to inform her because there was a water crisis. The mother said she kept trying to raise concerns with the school but was repeatedly told to make an appointment rather than arrive unannounced.

Severe Physical Abuse And School Lack Of Urgency

Last week the situation took a more disturbing turn when the child returned home with her eyebrows removed and some of her hair shaved. She also had scratches on her face. The girl came back with her hair partially shaved, an image supplied to the Sunday Times shows. Despite reporting the incident, the mother said she was frustrated by what she described as a lack of urgency from the school.

Even when I reported that her eyebrows had been removed and part of her hair shaved, there was no sense of urgency. The school said it would conduct an investigation, she said. I then called the principal to complain, but she dropped the phone and accused me of harassing her, the mother alleged. She also claimed her daughter complained about being beaten by her teacher with a book because she had not completed her schoolwork.

Advertisement

The mother said the experience has taken a toll on the child emotional wellbeing and that the girl has started to wet her bed. I took her out of school last week because the situation was affecting her, she said. On Monday, I took her back, but she came home worse. This is too much for my child, who is supposed to be enjoying her first year at school, the mother said.

National Bullying Statistics And Mental Health Impact

According to the South African College of Applied Psychology, bullying remains a significant problem in South African schools. Many victims choose not to report their experiences because they fear doing so will make little difference or could make the situation worse. The institution has previously highlighted links between bullying, school absenteeism and serious mental health consequences. Its published figures indicate that more than 3.2 million learners are bullied annually, while 67% do not report their experiences.

It also estimates that 160,000 learners skip school daily to avoid bullying and that one in 10 learners may drop out because of bullying. The figures point to the scale of a problem that can have lasting consequences for victims, bystanders and even those responsible for the abuse.

The Sunday Times sent questions to the Gauteng department of education on Friday seeking comment about the allegations, the steps taken to investigate the incidents, and what support would be provided to the child and her family. The department had not responded by the time of publication.