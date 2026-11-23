Hina Projects and director Melumzi Hina escape direct imprisonment after admitting to tax fraud that cost SARS over R563,000. Sentenced in November 2026.

Gqeberha businessman Melumzi Hina and his corporate entity Hina Projects have successfully avoided direct imprisonment after being convicted of submitting false tax returns. The legal resolution concludes a significant investigation into deliberate financial deception that caused the South African Revenue Service ( SARS) an actual loss exceeding R563,000. Both the individual director and the registered company were released on warning following extensive court proceedings, avoiding immediate jail time.

The Fraud Mechanism and Financial Loss Details

The core of the case involves the intentional submission of fraudulent tax declarations to tax authorities over a specific eighteen-month period. According to the investigation, false statements were made, or permitted to be made, in tax returns submitted for the January 2021, September 2021, and January 2022 tax periods. These fraudulent actions constituted direct contraventions of the Tax Administration Act, resulting in a quantifiable financial loss of more than R563,000 to the national revenue body.

Also read Gqeberha businessman and company sentenced over R563,000 in false SARS returns

The investigation was triggered by information provided by SARS to law enforcement authorities regarding the activities of Hina Projects and its sole director, Melumzi Hina. The deliberate nature of the submissions was highlighted by the significant gap between the reported figures and the actual tax liabilities, which formed the basis for the Serious Commercial Crime Investigation unit to intervene and gather evidence for prosecution.

Hawks Investigation and Court Proceedings

The Gqeberha Hawks Serious Commercial Crime Investigation team conducted an intensive probe into the commercial fraud allegations. Captain Ndiphiwe Mhlakuvana, a spokesperson for the Hawks, confirmed that the investigation established clear evidence of the false statements. The accused appeared before the Specialised Commercial Crimes Court in 2024, where they were initially released on warning, marking the beginning of the formal legal process that would ultimately determine their fate.

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The legal proceedings required multiple appearances in court as the case moved through the judicial system. Melumzi Hina and Hina Projects faced several hearings before finally being sentenced on 20 November 2026. The timeline of the case underscores the rigorous scrutiny applied by the Hawks and the Specialised Commercial Crimes Court to ensure that all aspects of the tax fraud were thoroughly examined before sentencing.

Sentencing Outcomes and Suspended Terms

On 20 November 2026, the court delivered a verdict that allowed both the businessman and his company to avoid immediate incarceration. Melumzi Hina was sentenced to five years imprisonment, but this sentence was wholly suspended for a period of five years. This suspended sentence is strictly conditional on Hina not being convicted of any further contravention of the relevant provisions of the Tax Administration Act during the entire suspension period.

Hina Projects faced similar leniency regarding physical imprisonment but was required to pay a substantial financial penalty. The company was sentenced to pay a fine of R100,000, which was wholly suspended for five years. This suspension is also contingent on the company avoiding any further convictions for contraventions of the Tax Administration Act within the specified five-year timeframe, providing a clear window for regulatory compliance.

Regulatory Impact and Future Compliance

The outcome of this case highlights the SARS Hawks Serious Commercial Crime Investigation unit's commitment to combating corporate tax evasion. By securing convictions even when direct imprisonment is avoided, the authorities reinforce the message that false tax declarations will result in permanent criminal records and significant financial penalties. The suspended sentences for Melumzi Hina and Hina Projects serve as a stringent warning to other business entities in the Gqeberha region and beyond.

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The condition that the suspended sentences remain active only if no further violations occur places a heavy burden of compliance on the convicted parties. Any future breach of the Tax Administration Act by Melumzi Hina or Hina Projects during the five-year suspension period could result in the immediate execution of the five-year prison term and the enforcement of the R100,000 fine. This legal structure ensures that the threat of imprisonment remains a real consequence for non-compliance in the years following the conviction.