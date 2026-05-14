Governor of the Central Bank of Egypt and President of Afreximbank Hold a Press Briefing On Egypt's Ongoing Preparations to Host the 33rd Afreximbank Annual Meetings in Alamein

H.E. Mr. Hassan Abdalla, Governor of the Central Bank of Egypt (CBE), and Dr George Elombi, President and Chairman of the Board of Directors of Afreximbank, held a press briefing at the CBE's headquarters on 13 May 2026 ahead of the 33rd Afreximbank Annual Meetings (AAM2026). The AAM2026 will be held under the patronage of H.E. President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi, President of the Arab Republic of Egypt, in Alamein city from 21 to 24 June 2026.

H.E. Mr. Hassan Abdalla , Governor of the Central Bank of Egypt (CBE), and Dr George Elombi , President and Chairman of the Board of Directors of Afreximbank, held a press briefing at the CBE's headquarters on 13 May 2026 ahead of the 33rd Afreximbank Annual Meetings (AAM2026).

The AAM2026 will be held under the patronage of H.E. President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi, President of the Arab Republic of Egypt, in Alamein city from 21 to 24 June 2026. Governor of the Central Bank of Egypt and President of Afreximbank Hold a Press Briefing On Egypt's Ongoing Preparations to Host the 33rd Afreximbank Annual Meetings in Alamei





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Afreximbank Annual Meetings Alamein City Central Bank Of Egypt Egypt's Ongoing Preparations Hassan Abdalla George Elombi President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi Arab Republic Of Egypt

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