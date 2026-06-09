Government Steps Up Labour Inspections to Combat Illegal Employment

The Department of Employment and Labour is set to expand its inspection capabilities by recruiting thousands of new labour inspectors to tackle widespread non-compliance in South African workplaces. Deputy Minister Ntuthuko Sibiya revealed that some employers knowingly violate labour and immigration laws by hiring undocumented workers, often budgeting for fines rather than compliance. This practice deprives workers of legal protections and contributions to the Unemployment Insurance Fund and Compensation Fund. The government, under President Ramaphosa's direction, is also intensifying efforts to curb illegal immigration and address corruption in border management, while firmly rejecting xenophobia. The move aims to strengthen enforcement, protect workers' rights, and ensure adherence to immigration and labour regulations.

The Department of Employment and Labour has announced a major expansion of its workplace inspection programme in response to persistent and widespread non-compliance with South Africa's labour and immigration laws.

The initiative will see the recruitment of 10,000 new labour inspectors in phases, a significant increase aimed at bolstering monitoring and enforcement across the country. Deputy Minister Ntuthuko Sibiya, speaking on the matter, highlighted a disturbing trend where some employers deliberately flout regulations by hiring undocumented workers.

He noted that these employers often treat fines as a mere operational cost, budgeting for penalties rather than complying with legal requirements to register employees for the Unemployment Insurance Fund and the Compensation Fund. This systematic violation not only exploits vulnerable workers but also undermines the integrity of social security systems designed to protect all contributors.

The Department's intensified inspection drive is therefore a direct response to these entrenched practices, seeking to restore accountability and ensure that workplaces adhere to established standards. The issue of illegal immigration remains a central concern, with President Cyril Ramaphosa affirming the government's commitment to curbing illegal entry and strengthening immigration systems. The administration has pledged to tackle corruption in border management, which often facilitates unlawful crossings and employment.

These measures are part of a broader strategy that balances enforcement with a clear rejection of xenophobia, emphasizing that law enforcement actions target illegal activities, not foreign nationals per se. The recruitment of additional inspectors represents a substantial resource commitment, reflecting the severity of the compliance gap. The phased approach suggests a long-term, systematic effort to embed stronger oversight into the labour market.

By increasing the number of inspectors, the Department aims to conduct more frequent and thorough audits, particularly in sectors known for high rates of informal and undocumented employment. This proactive stance is expected to deter potential violations and encourage voluntary compliance among employers. The move also aligns with ongoing national discussions about economic justice, workers' rights, and the need to formalize a large segment of the labour force that remains outside regulatory protections.

Ultimately, the success of this campaign will depend on the efficient deployment of inspectors, the robustness of legal follow-through against offenders, and continued political will to address both labour exploitation and immigration irregularities without resorting to discriminatory practices. The public and affected industries will be watching closely to see how these commitments translate into tangible improvements in workplace compliance and immigrant rights





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