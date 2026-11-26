Life Healthcare CEO Peter Wharton-Hood says NHI policy uncertainty drove away offshore investors, as the group reports a 7.4% rise in operating profit and awaits a Constitutional Court ruling on the NHI Bill.

Life Healthcare CEO Peter Wharton-Hood said on Thursday that policy uncertainty created by the government pursuit of National Health Insurance had a chilling effect on investor sentiment, warning that the rhetoric around NHI basically made the private hospital group uninvestable.

Our shareholder register used to have a very high component of offshore investment and the rhetoric around NHI basically made us uninvestable. It just rendered the environment too risky, Wharton-Hood said. When policy is not stable, foreign money flows out, and that is exactly what happened to us, he said in an interview with Business Day shortly after the company released its annual results for the year to September 30.

Also read Life Healthcare Reports 7.4% Operating Profit Growth in FY2026

Constitutional Court NHI Judgment Looms

His remarks come as the Constitutional Court prepares to hand down judgment on two separate legal challenges to parliament public participation process for the NHI Bill, which it passed in December 2023. The bill was signed into law by President Cyril Ramaphosa in May 2024, just two weeks before the general election, but has not yet been brought into effect.

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The two challenges were brought by the Board of Healthcare Funders, an industry association for medical schemes and administrators, and the Western Cape Government. They are the first of a series of legal attacks on the NHI Act coming to conclusion. The outcome has potentially far-reaching consequences. If the court upholds one or both applications it may declare the legislation invalid and send it back to parliament.

If the court dismisses their applications, a series of legal challenges to the substance of the act that were paused pending the outcome of this matter will resume. The court is expected to hand down judgment at 10am on Friday. Life Healthcare bounced back from a disappointing first half to deliver a solid operational performance for the year, reporting a 7.4% increase in operating profit.

The first half was adversely affected by the unexpected loss of patients after medical scheme Sizwe was placed under curatorship and members switched to Bonitas, which directed networked plans to rival hospital group Netcare. The first half was also affected by the timing of school holidays and an unusually large number of doctors taking leave, said Wharton-Hood. They are the revenue generators of the company.

Life Healthcare Reports Profit Growth

Without them, we do not have a business, he said, noting that Life Healthcare had recruited a record-breaking 169 new doctors in the past year. Revenue grew 1.7% to R25.5bn, while normalised earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation rose 6.7% with margin expansion of 80 basis points. Normalised earnings per share, which excludes one-off, nonrecurring items, increased by 9.5% to 109.8c, while headline earnings per share rose to 98.4c compared with a loss of 112.1c a year ago.

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A final cash dividend of 40c per share was declared, up 14.3% from a year ago. The group said HEPS and normalised EPS were hit by the R5.3bn one-off gain recognised in the previous financial year after the completion of its sale of Life Molecular Imaging to Lantheus, set off by the R2.9bn fair value loss recognised on the Piramal liability.

The Piramal liability relates to earnout payments of up to $400m linked to milestones of future sales of LMI products until 2034. It also recognised impairments to the value of R107m related to nonacute businesses. It has bought back 16.9-million shares at an average price of R11.75 since the launch of its share buyback scheme in August.

Expansion Plans For New Beds

In the year ahead, Life Healthcare expects to expand by 158 acute hospital beds, including the opening of the 140-bed Life Paarl Valley Hospital in the Western Cape in the fourth quarter of the 2027 financial year. It also plans 40 acute rehabilitation beds and 34 renal stations. Its two cyclotrons will start commercial production, pending regulatory approval from the South African Health Products Regulatory Authority.

The group expects paid patient day growth of about 1% resulting in occupancies of about 69%. Revenue growth for the next financial year is expected to be about 5%. Capital expenditure for the 2027 financial year is expected to be about R1.9bn.