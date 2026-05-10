Government’s move to bar 52 contractors over fraud, poor performance and contractual failures highlights deep-rooted problems in South Africa’s construction sector

The Building Industry Bargaining Council (BIBC) identified 68 construction-related companies linked to the blacklist. Of these, only 12 were registered with the BIBC, with all 12 noncompliant at the time of assessment. The BIBC spoke against cutting corners for short-term profits, as it created long-term systemic risk. Addressing this crisis required more than enforcement and demanded a culture of compliance, where accountability was built into every stage of the building industry value chain.

Government’s move to bar 52 contractors over fraud, poor performance and contractual failures highlights deep-rooted problems in South Africa’s struggling construction sector. The Building Industry Bargaining Council ( BIBC ), a platform where employers and trade unions negotiate and agree on terms and conditions of employment, says the government’s blacklisting of 52 construction companies for poor performance, fraud and contractual failures exposed a ‘ systemic culture of noncompliance ’ in South Africa’s building sector.

In March, public works & infrastructure minister Dean Macpherson announced that the Construction Industry Development Board had blacklisted a further 12 contractors since the start of 2026 for nonperformance. Between 2002 and 2024, only two contractors were blacklisted. This brings the total to 52 contractors who have been barred from doing business with the state. The South African construction sector contributes about 2%-3% to the national GDP and employs about 1.3-million people.

Despite its boom before the 2010 Fifa World Cup, the sector has been in decline in recent years, with a number of companies closing. The BIBC identified 68 construction-related companies linked to the blacklist. Of these, only 12 were registered with the BIBC, with all 12 noncompliant at the time of assessment.

The implications were serious, with noncompliance driving substandard work, project delays, site failures and safety risks, while also enabling unfair competition based on the exploitation of labour that undercuts compliant contractors. The problem was compounded by a system that could enable repeat offenders to re-enter the market. The BIBC said noncompliant contractors often deregistered, renamed or re-established entities, sometimes using associates and family members as the directors of new companies to avoid detection.

The BIBC spoke against cutting corners for short-term profits, as it created long-term systemic risk. Addressing this crisis required more than enforcement and demanded a culture of compliance, where accountability was built into every stage of the building industry value chain





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Construction Industry Development Board BIBC Nonperformance Fraud Contractual Failures Blacklisting Noncompliance Systemic Culture Of Noncompliance Noncompliant Contractors Re-Enter The Market Fronting Companies Lasting Reform Accountability Credibility And Sustainability Systemic Risk Short-Term Profits Long-Term Systemic Risk Re-Established Entities Associates And Family Members As The Directors

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