Government Prepares Sweeping Evictions for Illegally Occupied State Properties

Deputy Minister of Public Works and Infrastructure, Sihle Zikalala, announces a comprehensive plan to reclaim over 40 unlawfully occupied state-owned properties across the North West province. The operation, part of a national initiative, aims to restore legal possession and address associated criminal activities, including the potential repatriation of undocumented individuals.

The South African government, through the Department of Public Works and Infrastructure (DPWI), is embarking on a rigorous nationwide campaign to reclaim illegally occupied state-owned properties. In a significant move targeting the North West province, Deputy Minister Sihle Zikalala has announced plans for the eviction of individuals who have unlawfully taken possession of more than 40 government-owned parcels of land and buildings.

This operation is a crucial component of a broader national strategy, codenamed Operation Bring Back (OBB), designed to meticulously identify, assess, and ultimately repossess all state assets that have been unjustly occupied. The objective is not merely to remove unlawful occupants but also to ensure the security and proper utilization of these valuable public resources, which have been encroached upon through various forms of illegal occupation, often referred to as property hijacking. Deputy Minister Zikalala elaborated on the meticulous process involved in these evictions, emphasizing adherence to established legal frameworks and eviction regulations. The DPWI is collaborating closely with local municipalities to conduct thorough assessments of the individuals residing in these illegally occupied properties. This due diligence is critical for distinguishing between different categories of occupants and ensuring that appropriate actions are taken. For individuals found to be undocumented foreigners, the process includes repatriation to their countries of origin, in accordance with immigration laws. Furthermore, where evidence of criminal activities surfaces within these occupied premises, swift action will be taken. This involves the immediate laying of criminal charges, with the perpetrators facing prosecution and legal consequences for their unlawful actions. The government views this initiative as a vital step in restoring order, combating crime, and ensuring that state assets are utilized for their intended public purposes rather than becoming havens for illicit activities or illegal settlements. The focus on the North West highlights the province's particular challenge with such occupations, but the overarching goal remains national in scope, reflecting a commitment to safeguarding public property across the entire country. The operation is intended to send a strong message that the illegal appropriation of government land and buildings will not be tolerated and that decisive action will be taken to rectify such situations. This includes not only physical eviction but also the legal and administrative measures necessary to prevent future occupations and to hold those responsible accountable. Operation Bring Back has been a sustained effort by the DPWI, and the recent intervention in Potchefstroom, North West, signifies a concentrated push to address the backlog and the ongoing challenges posed by property hijacking. The department is committed to fortifying its efforts to protect and preserve state-owned assets, recognizing their economic and social importance. The process of reclaiming these properties is complex, involving legal appeals, negotiations, and, where necessary, enforcement actions. The DPWI is also exploring preventative measures and improved asset management strategies to deter future illegal occupations. This includes enhancing surveillance, strengthening security protocols, and engaging communities to raise awareness about the repercussions of encroaching on state land. The success of Operation Bring Back is measured not only by the number of properties reclaimed but also by the establishment of sustainable mechanisms to prevent recurrence. The engagement with municipalities is crucial, as they are on the front lines of managing land use and responding to community needs. By working in tandem, the DPWI and local authorities aim to create a more effective and coordinated approach to property management and crime prevention. The government’s resolve to tackle this issue underscores its commitment to good governance and the responsible stewardship of public resources, ensuring that these assets serve the betterment of all South African citizens and are not lost to illegal activities or appropriation. The detailed checks are essential to ensure fairness and due process, while also firmly addressing the unlawful nature of the occupations and any criminal elements involved





SABCNews / 🏆 37. in ZA We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Property Eviction State-Owned Assets North West Province Illegal Occupation Operation Bring Back

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Government Departments Fail to Pay SABC TV Licence Amidst Broadcaster's Financial CrisisAn alarming report reveals that even government departments are not paying their SABC TV licence fees, contributing to the broadcaster's severe financial distress. With only 15% of residents paying their licences and the government remaining silent on an alternative funding model, the future of the SABC is in serious jeopardy. The Auditor-General's report further highlights poor revenue collection and non-performance within the organization, casting doubt on its ability to produce relevant content.

Read more »

Human Settlements gazettes draft amendment to assist property owners with evictionsThe draft amendment aims to simplify the eviction process and offer greater assistance to affected landowners

Read more »

Pope Leo tells Cameroon's government to root out corruption to find peaceThe pontiff was unusually forthright in his address at the presidential palace.

Read more »

Government Moves to Combat Property Hijacking with Strengthened LegislationThe Department of Human Settlements has introduced draft amendments to the Prevention of Illegal Eviction from and Unlawful Occupation of Land (PIE) Act, aiming to expedite the process of evicting illegal occupants and reclaim hijacked properties. The proposed changes seek to redefine illegal occupation, shorten eviction timelines for property owners, and provide more effective tools for the state to address the hijacking of government assets. This legislative overhaul comes in response to the significant financial strain and stalled housing projects caused by property hijackings, particularly in urban areas. The Minister of Human Settlements highlighted the goal of making the PIE Act more effective, understandable, and simpler to enforce. Discussions also touched upon the broader housing crisis, with acknowledgments of delivery shortfalls attributed to fiscal constraints. The department is exploring new service models and funding approaches to accelerate housing delivery and better serve vulnerable communities.

Read more »

Government publishes draft AI policy for public commentCabinet approved draft national AI policy grounded in constitutional values. Public comments close ten June as regulation debate begins.

Read more »

Malema claims political conspiracy behind prosecution as EFF gears up for 2026 electionsWith allegations of a politically motivated prosecution looming over him, Julius Malema claims the EFF is under attack as it prepares for the critical 2026 local government elections.

Read more »