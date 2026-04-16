Government Moves to Combat Property Hijacking with Strengthened Legislation

The Department of Human Settlements has introduced draft amendments to the Prevention of Illegal Eviction from and Unlawful Occupation of Land (PIE) Act, aiming to expedite the process of evicting illegal occupants and reclaim hijacked properties. The proposed changes seek to redefine illegal occupation, shorten eviction timelines for property owners, and provide more effective tools for the state to address the hijacking of government assets. This legislative overhaul comes in response to the significant financial strain and stalled housing projects caused by property hijackings, particularly in urban areas. The Minister of Human Settlements highlighted the goal of making the PIE Act more effective, understandable, and simpler to enforce. Discussions also touched upon the broader housing crisis, with acknowledgments of delivery shortfalls attributed to fiscal constraints. The department is exploring new service models and funding approaches to accelerate housing delivery and better serve vulnerable communities.

The Department of Human Settlements is proactively addressing the persistent challenge of property hijacking with a robust legislative initiative. Minister Thembi Simelane recently announced the gazetting of draft amendments to the Prevention of Illegal Eviction from and Unlawful Occupation of Land (PIE) Act, a move intended to significantly enhance the government's capacity to regain control of illegally occupied properties.

These proposed amendments are designed with a dual purpose: to redefine what constitutes illegal occupation, thereby providing clearer legal grounds for action, and crucially, to reduce the protracted timeframes that aggrieved property owners are currently forced to endure during the eviction of delinquent tenants. The legislative framework being developed is not solely focused on assisting private property owners; it also aims to equip the state with more effective mechanisms to tackle the hijacking of government-owned properties. Minister Simelane articulated the vision behind these amendments, stating that the work will culminate in changes that will strengthen the PIE Act, ensuring it is more effective, easier to comprehend, and simpler to implement and enforce. This initiative recognizes the severe financial repercussions that property hijackings have inflicted upon private owners and the detrimental impact on the progress of social housing projects, particularly in densely populated metropolitan municipalities. Recent enforcement actions undertaken by the Johannesburg municipality have brought to light the alarming extent of this problem, with investigations uncovering large residential properties in affluent suburbs that have been insidiously subdivided by exploitative illegal hijackers for their own illicit gains. When questioned about the specific timelines and procedures for resolving existing disputes and the subsequent evictions, the Minister was unable to provide a definitive answer, emphasizing instead that such resolutions would hinge on an expedited mediation process. This approach is envisioned to streamline the legal proceedings and offer a swifter route to justice for property owners. Minister Simelane expressed optimism about the potential impact of these changes, stating, We hope that it would be able to reduce quite a number of the lengthy processes, but it will also give a right to an owner, that your property will be respected. Adding to the discussion on the broader housing landscape, Dr. Alec Moemi, the Director-General of the Department of Human Settlements, addressed concerns regarding the housing crisis, which is frequently cited as a contributing factor to property hijackings. The minister’s special advisor candidly acknowledged a significant drop in the delivery of houses, a shortfall that he attributed directly to the prevailing fiscal position of the country. Dr. Moemi elaborated on the department's strategies to mitigate this, revealing that the government is actively exploring the implementation of different services and products tailored to meet the diverse needs of various categories of citizens, with a particular focus on accelerating assistance to vulnerable communities. Minister Simelane also shed light on the availability of grants designed to support individuals on housing waiting lists. Complementing this, Dr. Moemi indicated a forthcoming shift in the funding models for housing projects, alongside an evaluation and potential alteration of the construction materials utilized. He expressed confidence in the efficacy of these interventions, remarking, We think this intervention will help us build faster. Furthermore, Dr. Moemi added that these adjustments are expected to contribute to a reduction in construction costs and a corresponding increase in the department's capacity to accommodate a greater number of people. The commitment to enhancing housing delivery and combating illegal property occupation underscores the government's dedication to ensuring secure and adequate housing solutions for its citizens





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