Government Escalates Knoflokskraal Land Dispute, Announces Containment and Facilitation Plan

The South African government, through the Public Works Minister, is taking decisive action to address the ongoing land dispute in Knoflokskraal. After failed negotiations and a rapid expansion of informal settlements, the department is implementing a containment strategy, aerial mapping, and social facilitation processes to address the situation and uphold the rule of law.

The Public Works Minister Dean Macpherson has announced a strategic plan to address the ongoing situation in Knoflokskraal , a land occupied near Grabouw in the Western Cape. The area, intended for forestry, has seen a rapid expansion of informal structures, housing between 15,000 and 20,000 people, a significant increase from the initial few structures erected in 2020 during the height of the Covid-19 pandemic.

These individuals claim ancestral rights to the land, asserting that they are reclaiming it as members of the indigenous Khoi people. Macpherson highlighted that despite years of engagement, law enforcement interventions, and legal proceedings, a resolution has not been achieved. As a result, the situation has been escalated to a ministerial priority project, falling under a strategic and special delivery unit within the director-general’s office. Macpherson emphasized his personal commitment to resolving the issue, stating his refusal to accept the ongoing violation of the rule of law and the unlawful occupation of state land, which he says has been met with a lack of a clear governmental strategy.\ The Minister explained the Department’s extensive efforts to engage with stakeholders, including “extraordinary efforts” involving his personal involvement in operational details to find a peaceful and lawful solution. This involved meetings with the Knoflokskraal community task team, leading to an in-principle agreement for a social compact via a letter dated December 5, 2025. This agreement was considered a significant step towards a lawful pathway forward; however, it was ultimately not honored. Macpherson stated that despite the government's good-faith negotiations, the other parties involved reneged on the agreement, introducing objections and demands which impeded implementation. He underscored the government's willingness to engage and seek a peaceful resolution, but also acknowledged the limits of engagement in the face of ongoing unlawful occupation and erosion of the rule of law. The expansion of informal settlements, coupled with intimidation, necessitated a shift towards decisive action to protect the broader public interest.\ The planned actions involve a multi-pronged approach, beginning with a containment campaign to formalize and control access points to prevent further expansion of the settlement. The department will implement aerial and on-site mapping using technology to survey structures, track movement, and understand the site's activity. Security issues limit the present access and the accurate assessment of the situation in certain areas. Following containment and mapping, a social facilitation process will be initiated, including profiling residents, mapping structures, developing a community profile, and gathering demographic and socioeconomic data. The plan involves engagement with leadership and stakeholders, identifying groups within the site, assigning identifiers to structures, and documenting cultural and heritage claims. The minister emphasized the need to balance decisive action with continued efforts to address the social and humanitarian aspects of the situation while upholding the rule of law and protecting state property. The government’s priority is to achieve a sustainable and just resolution to the complex challenge presented by the Knoflokskraal land occupation





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Knoflokskraal Land Dispute Public Works Containment Social Facilitation

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