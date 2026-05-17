Government Defends Fuel Price Increase Amid Higher Transport and Production Costs

The government has attributed the sharp rise in fuel prices to volatility in global oil markets driven by the ongoing Middle East conflict and defended its latest fuel price adjustment.

The government has defended the latest increase in fuel prices , attributing the sharp rise in pump costs to volatility in global oil markets driven by the ongoing Middle East conflict.

In response to the rise in diesel and petrol prices, the government has deployed Sh5 billion from the Petroleum Development Levy stabilization mechanism to moderate increases in diesel and kerosene prices. To cushion consumers, the government has also maintained the government-to-government fuel import arrangement, which it argues has shielded Kenya from even steeper global freight and premium costs amid instability around the Strait of Hormuz.

The latest fuel adjustment marks the second consecutive month of sharp increases after EPRA last month raised petrol prices by Sh28.69 and diesel by Sh40.30 per litre. Economists warn that the latest review could trigger a fresh wave of inflationary pressure across the economy, with higher fuel costs feeding directly into food prices, transport fares, and industrial production expenses





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Fuel Prices Middle East Conflict Inflation Government Defense Import Costs Petroleum Development Levy Government-To-Government Fuel Import Arrangeme

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