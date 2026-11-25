GoTyme Bank Head of Fraud Bonolo Sebolai warns that Black Friday shoppers face AI-generated scams, fake delivery notifications, and sophisticated phishing tactics targeting banking details.

As the Black Friday sales event officially launches on Wednesday 25 November 2026, GoTyme Bank is issuing a urgent advisory to South African consumers regarding a sharp rise in digital fraud. Bonolo Sebolai, the Head of Fraud at GoTyme Bank, confirms that criminals are leveraging advanced technology to exploit the shopping frenzy, creating a dangerous environment for unsuspecting buyers.

AI Enables Rapid Creation of Fraudulent Sites

Sebolai explains that fake websites designed to replicate legitimate retailers have reached a new level of sophistication that makes them difficult to distinguish from genuine online stores. The integration of Artificial Intelligence has fundamentally changed the speed at which these threats are deployed, allowing fraudsters to construct convincing e-commerce platforms in a matter of hours. What previously required years of complex development and technical expertise can now be achieved by criminals with minimal resources and time.

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Three Primary Digital Attack Vectors Identified

The fraud expert identifies three specific tactical categories that consumers must guard against during the current sales period. The first is vishing, where scammers initiate direct phone calls to victims to extract information through verbal deception. The second method is smishing, which involves the distribution of fraudulent SMS messages containing malicious links or instructions. The third and most common approach is phishing, where targets are tricked into sharing sensitive data through deceptive links or fake online login platforms.

Deceptive Delivery Notifications Target Parcel Recipients

A particularly prevalent scam involves fake delivery notifications sent to individuals who are expecting parcels during the high-volume shopping season. These messages typically claim that a package is waiting for collection or require immediate action to arrange delivery details. Recipients are urged to click on embedded links to confirm their personal information, which often leads to compromised accounts or stolen banking credentials. These fraudulent alerts are designed to trigger urgency, bypassing the victim's critical thinking and leading to immediate engagement with the scam.

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Promotional Offers Lure Shoppers to Fake Stores

Beyond logistics scams, fraudsters are heavily utilizing fake bargains and special promotional offers to attract shoppers to fraudulent websites. These sites mimic legitimate retailers to lure customers into entering their credit card details and personal identities. Sebolai emphasizes that these deceptive tactics are not limited to online channels, as consumers are increasingly being targeted through unsolicited phone calls and text messages. The combination of attractive discounts and sophisticated communication methods creates a high-risk scenario for digital shoppers.

Consumer Vigilance Required Amid Rising Threats

The rapid evolution of these threats means that traditional security measures may no longer be sufficient to protect consumers from sophisticated attacks. With AI enabling the creation of nearly identical copies of legitimate business materials, the burden of verification falls heavily on the individual shopper. Consumers are advised to remain alert to irregularities in communication, scrutinize all promotional offers, and verify the authenticity of delivery notifications before interacting with any links or providing personal data during the Black Friday sales period.