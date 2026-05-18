GoTyme Bank's CEO Talks Churn Risk as the Bank Rebrands and Moves Clients

GoTyme's CEO talks about the double change alongside the company's rebrand and app migration, shares that their worst-case scenario is about 10% churn, but they believe that for the other 90%, they will be able to do ‘way more’ with the new app. Despite the fear of churning 10%, they aim to maintain its leader position in the market and push the entire industry forward.

GoTyme's CEO is candid about churn risk as the bank completes its rebrand from TymeBank and moves clients onto a new app. Speaking to TechCentral at the bank’s rebrand launch event in Johannesburg last week, GoTyme Bank CEO Cheslyn Jacobs was candid about the risk that the changes will drive customers away, arguing that those who stay will be able to ‘do more’.

The revamped app, with its new branding and logo, has been available on Google Play and the Apple App Store since January. Along with the new branding and logo, the bank has reworked its in-app customer journeys to simplify the experience. The app collapses what was previously a cluttered menu of payment types into a single flow that defaults to free PayShap instant payments. Transfers under R5 000 to any local bank account are instant and free.

By Jacobs’ own account, 20% of the 13 million accounts are dormant: 16% of the total have never transacted at all, and a further 4% have wound down their activity to the point where the bank classifies them as inactive. GoTyme’s goal of processing 25% of all PayShap transactions in the market has been accomplished, as the bank now processes a significant portion of these transactions.

The bank’s aim is to be the ‘youngest’ bank in terms of tenure and to ‘do way more’ than the 10% that may churn. It aims to maintain its leader position in the market and to push the entire industry forward with its vision and strategies





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Banking Gotyme Tymebank Rebrand Brand Change App Migration Data Inactivity Human Touch

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