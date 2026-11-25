The BBC has announced that celebrity chef Gordon Ramsay will host a revived version of Top Gear when it returns in 2028, with filming set for 2027 and The Stig also returning.

British celebrity chef and television presenter Gordon Ramsay will host a revived version of the BBC's long-running motoring show Top Gear when it returns to screens in 2028, the broadcaster said on Wednesday.

Produced by BBC Studios, the new series will be filmed in 2027. It will feature a new lineup of co-presenters alongside Ramsay, while the programme's test driver, The Stig, will also return, the BBC said. Ramsay, whose cooking shows include Hell's Kitchen and Kitchen Nightmares, has long cultivated a reputation for his fiery on-screen style. He now steps into one of the most closely watched roles in British television.

Also read Gordon Ramsay to Host Revived Top Gear on BBC in 2028

Ramsay Brings Fresh Energy To Top Gear Revival

"At its very best Top Gear has always been about the unexpected - surprising, entertaining and just the right amount of chaos," Ramsay said in a statement. Top Gear is one of the BBC's most successful global television programmes. It has been off air since the broadcaster paused production following a crash involving former England cricketer and presenter Andrew "Freddie" Flintoff during filming in 2022. Ramsay has appeared on Top Gear as a guest three times.

Advertisement

He holds a racing licence and has competed in motorsport events, giving him a background in the automotive world beyond his television career. He said he wants to bring "a fresh energy and ambition to create something truly thrilling for a whole new generation of audiences.

" The BBC did not announce Ramsay's fellow presenters. Top Gear, launched in its current format in 2002, became a global hit under former presenters Jeremy Clarkson, Richard Hammond and James May. The trio turned the show into a worldwide phenomenon before departing the BBC. The revival marks a major programming push for the broadcaster as it seeks to rebuild one of its biggest international brands.

Test Driver The Stig Returns For 2027 Filming

Filming in 2027 gives producers time to assemble the new presenting team and plan the series. The Stig, the show's anonymous test driver, will also return in the new series. The character has been a staple of Top Gear and remains one of its most recognisable elements. Ramsay's appointment signals a new direction for the motoring show.

His statement focused on surprise and entertainment, suggesting the revived format will aim to capture the unpredictable spirit that made the programme a hit. The BBC has not yet confirmed a launch date beyond 2028. Further details about the co-presenters and the show's format are expected to be announced closer to production. Reuters