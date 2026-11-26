Chef Gordon Ramsay is confirmed as the new lead presenter for the BBC's Top Gear, set to return in 2028. Learn about the revival, filming schedule, and new team.

The British Broadcasting Corporation has officially announced that celebrity chef Gordon Ramsay will serve as the new lead presenter for the rebooted Top Gear. The long-running motoring program is scheduled to return to television screens in 2028, marking a significant shift in the franchise's history.

Ramsay Returns To The Racetrack

Gordon Ramsay is trading his culinary expertise for automotive adventures as the face of the upcoming series. The television personality will front an entirely new presenting team when the popular program returns. This move signals a fresh chapter for the motoring franchise after it had been off the air for several years.

Also read Gordon Ramsay to Host Revived Top Gear on BBC in 2028

The corporation confirmed the news on Wednesday, revealing that the revamped series will bring back the motoring adventures and daring challenges that helped turn the show into a global phenomenon. Filming is scheduled to take place across the United Kingdom and internationally in 2027. The iconic Top Gear Test Track at Dunsfold Aerodrome in Surrey will once again serve as the show's home base.

Legacy Driver The Stig Returns

There will also be a familiar face behind the wheel, with the famously anonymous racing driver known as The Stig confirmed to return. This announcement reassures fans that the core identity of the show remains intact despite the change in leadership. The presence of the legendary masked driver adds continuity to the new era of the program.

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The Stig's return is particularly notable given his sporadic history on the show. He appeared as a guest on three occasions previously. These appearances spanned the programme's first series in 2002, its eighth series in 2006, and its 23rd series in 2017. His reintegration into the core team suggests a return to the classic format that audiences love.

Personal Connection To Racing

In a statement released by the corporation, Gordon Ramsay traced his fascination with cars back to his childhood. He grew up close to the famous Silverstone racing circuit in the United Kingdom. He described growing up a field away from Silverstone, where he would climb over the fences and sneak in for a glimpse of the racing.

Ramsay stated he wanted to bring fresh energy to the show while preserving the unpredictability that audiences have come to love. He emphasized that at its very best, the program has always been about the unexpected. He noted that it should be surprising, entertaining, and just the right amount of chaos. The goal is to build on that spirit to create something truly thrilling for a whole new generation of audiences.

BBC Leadership Endorsement

Corporation director of entertainment Ed Havard described Gordon Ramsay as a natural fit for the programme. He highlighted Ramsay's fearless personality and his evident enthusiasm for motoring as key factors in the selection. Havard described it as the coming together of two iconic global powerhouses. He referred to the show as the world's most famous, high octane motor show and Gordon Ramsay as a car obsessed megastar.

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Havard noted that Gordon's fierce and fearless approach makes him a natural fit for the demanding role. He expressed that the corporation is thrilled that audiences will see him in the driving seat as the show speeds into its next exciting era. This endorsement underscores the network's confidence in Ramsay's ability to handle the physical and presentational demands of the role.

Reinvention After Hiatus

Suzy Lamb, managing director of BBC Studios Entertainment, said the programme's return was intended to be a major television event. She stated this is not simply a nostalgic revival but a reimagining of the format. She highlighted Gordon Ramsay's passion, competitive streak, and motoring credentials as qualities that would help shape the show's next chapter.

This announcement comes after an uncertain period for the motoring franchise. The show was put on hold following a serious accident involving former presenter Andrew Flintoff. Andrew Flintoff was injured in December 2022 while filming at Dunsfold Aerodrome. The Morgan Super 3 vehicle he was driving overturned during the stunt.

Andrew Flintoff sustained serious facial and rib injuries during the accident. This incident halted production and raised questions about the future of the series. Now, with Gordon Ramsay preparing to take the wheel, the franchise is gearing up for another reinvention. The new leadership aims to restore safety standards while maintaining the high-octane excitement that defines the brand.