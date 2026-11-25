Gordon Ramsay will lead a revived Top Gear on the BBC in 2028, with filming in 2027 and The Stig returning alongside a new co-presenter lineup.

Gordon Ramsay will host a revived version of the BBC's long-running motoring show Top Gear when it returns to screens in 2028, the broadcaster said on Wednesday.

Produced by BBC Studios, the new series will be filmed in 2027 and feature a new lineup of co-presenters alongside Ramsay, while the programme's test driver, The Stig, will also return, the BBC said. The BBC did not announce Ramsay's fellow presenters. Filming is scheduled to take place across the United Kingdom and internationally in 2027, with the iconic Top Gear Test Track at Dunsfold Aerodrome in Surrey once again serving as the show's home and base.

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Ramsay's Motoring Passion and History

Ramsay, whose cooking shows include Hell's Kitchen and Kitchen Nightmares, has long cultivated a reputation for his fiery on-screen style. He is also a passionate motoring enthusiast who holds a racing licence and has competed in motorsport events. The chef has previously appeared on Top Gear as a guest on three occasions, including during the programme's first series in 2002, its eighth series in 2006 and its 23rd series in 2017.

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In a statement released by the BBC, Ramsay said his interest in cars began during his childhood, growing up close to the Silverstone racing circuit. My love affair with cars began as a child, growing up a field away from Silverstone, where I would climb over the fences and sneak in for a glimpse of the racing, he said. That early excitement sparked a lifelong passion for cars, motor sport, beautiful design and extraordinary engineering.

Ramsay said he hoped to bring a fresh approach to the programme while retaining the elements that audiences have come to associate with it. At its very best, Top Gear has always been about the unexpected - surprising, entertaining and just the right amount of chaos, he said. That's the spirit we want to build on, bringing a fresh energy and ambition to create something truly thrilling for a whole new generation of audiences.

BBC director of entertainment Ed Havard described Ramsay as a natural fit for the programme, pointing to his personality and enthusiasm for motoring. It's the coming together of two iconic global powerhouses: the world's most famous, high octane motor show and a car obsessed megastar, Havard said. Gordon's fierce and fearless approach makes him a natural fit, and we're thrilled that audiences will see him in the driving seat as the show speeds into its next exciting era.

Top Gear Return After Accident Pause

Suzy Lamb, managing director of BBC Studios Entertainment, said the return of Top Gear was intended to be a major television event rather than simply a nostalgic revival. She said Ramsay brought passion, mischief, motoring credibility and a competitive streak to the programme. The announcement marks a major development for the motoring programme after it was put on hold following a serious accident involving former presenter Andrew 'Freddie' Flintoff.

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Flintoff was injured during filming at Dunsfold Aerodrome in December 2022 when the Morgan Super 3 vehicle he was driving overturned. The BBC subsequently announced that Top Gear would be rested following the accident, leaving the future of the popular programme uncertain. The programme originally launched in 1977 before being relaunched in 2002, becoming an international success under the presenting team of Jeremy Clarkson, Richard Hammond and James May.

Top Gear, one of the BBC's most successful global television programmes, has been off air since the broadcaster paused production following the crash involving former England cricketer and presenter Andrew Flintoff during filming in 2022. According to the BBC, the revamped programme will bring back the familiar combination of motoring adventures, daring challenges and spectacular stunts that made Top Gear a global television success.

The announcement was made by the BBC on Wednesday and confirmed Ramsay will lead an entirely new presenting team when the programme makes its comeback after being off air for several years.