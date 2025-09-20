Google Shopping Tab Vanishes for South African Users: Is This a Permanent Change?

South African Google Search users are reporting the disappearance of the Shopping tab, which aggregates product listings. This follows earlier observations on Google Workspace accounts. The change may be related to Google's response to regulatory pressures in South Africa, including the Competition Commission's Online Intermediation Platforms Market Inquiry report, which found Google Search to be a de facto monopoly. Workarounds exist, and Google has introduced a 'South African' category. The long term impact of the situation is still unclear.

Many Google Search users in South Africa are reporting the Shopping tab, which consolidates online store listings, is no longer appearing when searching for products. Initially detected on Google Workspace accounts weeks ago by MyBroadband, the issue has now expanded to users logged into their personal accounts, based on reader reports and Google discussion board complaints. At the time of initial reporting, all respondents indicated they were unable to see the Shopping tab.

One user noted its disappearance for a week or two. Although the Shopping tab is absent by default, alternative methods remain for accessing its functionality. In some instances, the default 'All' organic search tab displays regular search results alongside a 'Sponsored' section, either on the right or at the top, which contain paid product listings. Users with the 'Sponsored' section on the right can use a 'More on Google' button that directs them to the dedicated Shopping tab. However, returning to the 'All' tab removes the Shopping tab once again. The product results will then be displayed in a single-line carousel at the top, with the 'More on Google' button missing. Users with a carousel of sponsored listings at the top must navigate to the right to find the 'View all' button. This, in turn, directs them to the original Shopping tab. Whether this change is permanent, part of an experiment, or a technical issue is unclear. MyBroadband has reached out to Google for clarification without an immediate response.\The Shopping section typically features a mix of sponsored and non-sponsored product listings. While it does not aggregate all online stores, it commonly showcases prominent and competitively priced options. The section includes useful filters for price, ratings, and other characteristics to help users refine their results based on their specific needs and budget. A MyBroadband Forum member used a virtual private network to change their location to various countries, and discovered the Shopping tab was still present. Another user speculated the issue was due to a geo-rule or testing. They found that the parameters still work, suggesting it must be a geo-rule because even the Google Shopping search page did not follow the syntax. This user also shared a method to access the Shopping tab by adding “/webhp?udm=28” to the URL after Google.com. However, clicking on the 'All' section will also remove the Shopping tab. Google has also introduced a new 'South African' category, which displays products from local stores within the traditional organic results layout. This change aligns with Google's response to the Competition Commission’s Online Intermediation Platforms Market Inquiry report, which identified Google Search as a de facto monopoly and found it was distorting competition in online e-commerce. The commission emphasized the importance of visibility on Google Search for customer acquisition and website traffic. The commission proposed remedial actions, including a new platform sites unit or carousel to showcase smaller South African platforms relevant to the search within its organic results, which are displayed within the 'All' tab. The commission stipulated this must be free and in a content-rich display. It was also required to incorporate a South African flag identifier for local stores, which Google implemented. Additionally, Google was ordered to provide R180 million in advertising credits for small platforms and R150 million for training, product support, and other measures targeted at small, medium, and micro enterprises. The report's findings and subsequent actions reveal the evolving landscape of online search and e-commerce competition in South Africa, and Google's response to regulatory scrutiny.\The removal of the Shopping tab and introduction of the 'South African' category highlight an important shift in Google's approach within the South African market. The company's actions directly address findings from the Competition Commission regarding its impact on online commerce, aiming to boost local businesses and introduce fairness. The absence of the Shopping tab directly affects how users find and compare products. While alternative methods exist for accessing product listings and paid ads, these are not as user-friendly as the dedicated tab, which aggregated products from various stores and provided options to refine search results. The introduction of the 'South African' category within the organic search results is one step towards promoting local businesses and increasing competition. This change will improve the visibility of smaller platforms and retailers. However, the changes are happening with a lack of direct clarity about the reasons. It's unclear whether these changes will be permanent, or if they are simply part of an experiment. Further, Google's responsiveness to user reports and questions is also a point of concern. This also raises questions about how Google's search results and product display will evolve. The report also points to the importance of small and medium businesses and how Google can help to make these businesses visible. The actions being taken, coupled with the regulatory pressure, signal a notable transformation in the structure of online search and e-commerce in South Africa and the need for Google to be aware of this





