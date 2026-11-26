South Africa will introduce a new biometric e-passport in 2027, replacing the Green Mamba, as Home Affairs expands passport services to 480 bank branches and triples application points nationwide.

South Africa plans to introduce a new biometric e-passport in 2027, Home Affairs Minister Leon Schreiber has announced. The upgrade aims to improve security and prevent passport fraud, replacing the traditional Green Mamba passport.

Schreiber said the new passport will use biometric technology to make it harder for people to commit fraud or manipulate identity documents. The move forms part of the department's efforts to strengthen passport security and improve South Africa's chances of securing visa-free access to more countries. This is part of our preparatory work to introduce a new, biometrically-based ePassport for South Africa in the new year, the Minister said.

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By using technology to lock out any space for fraud and manipulation, and introducing an upgraded Passport, we are positioning South Africa to negotiate for greater visa-free access to the rest of the world. The new e-passports will contain secure electronic chips holding the holder's biometric information, including facial and fingerprint data. The chips will make passports significantly harder to counterfeit by allowing border officials to electronically verify travellers' identities and detect possible tampering with their biometric information.

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Biometric E-Passport Enhances Security

For the first time, South African passports will be readable by electronic gates at airports around the world. The technology will also bring South Africa closer to international passport standards, with more than 180 countries already using biometric electronic passports. Schreiber said the introduction of the new passports would follow efforts to automate the existing application system and eliminate opportunities for fraud.

Once we have fully automated the process to eliminate any scope of human manipulation or fraud, we will take the proposal to Cabinet for a new e-passport, he said. The minister had previously indicated that the new passports could take up to two years to introduce, but the department has now brought the anticipated launch forward to next year. The announcement comes as Home Affairs expands access to passport services through the banking sector.

Passport Applications Expand to Bank Branches

On 18 November, the department officially introduced passport applications at 480 bank branches, comprising 68 Absa and 412 Capitec outlets. South Africans aged 18 and older can now apply for passports at these participating branches without booking an appointment at a Home Affairs office. Thanks to our digital reforms, it now takes just five minutes to apply for a new Passport at one of these branches, Schreiber said.

The rollout brings the number of places where South Africans can apply for passports from 228 Home Affairs offices to 708 service points nationwide. Schreiber said this represented a 208% increase in access to passport services. Literally overnight, we have tripled the number of locations where South Africans can apply for passports, from just 228 to 708 nationwide, he said. The bank-based application process uses biometric technology to capture applicants' fingerprints and photographs, with applications taking approximately five minutes.

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Digital Transformation Boosts Travel Access

Beyond improving document security, Schreiber said the government hopes the new passports will strengthen South Africa's position in international travel negotiations. The department intends to use the enhanced security features as part of efforts to negotiate visa-free access to additional countries for South African passport holders. The e-passport rollout forms part of Home Affairs' broader digital transformation programme, which also includes digital identity documents and the expansion of services through partnerships with private-sector institutions.

Home Affairs has also expanded Smart ID replacement services to 753 bank branches, although first-time applications and passport services are not yet available through that programme.