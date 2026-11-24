Jason returns to South Africa with the Winnie Mabaso Foundation and Good Things Ranger to distribute gifts and celebrate community kindness along the Johannesburg to Cape Town route.

Jason is embarking on a special road trip from Johannesburg to Cape Town to deliver holiday cheer to vulnerable communities across South Africa. Traveling in a branded Ford Ranger XLT Double Cab 4×4, he aims to distribute over 650 gifts and organize local celebrations for children in need.

Journey Origins and Charity Mission

Jason completed a remarkable 6,000-kilometer skateboarding expedition across Africa, traversing seven countries over 106 days. He departed from Kampala, Uganda, in February 2026 and arrived in Cape Town on Africa Day, 25 May 2026. His original goal was to raise US$50,000 to build a permanent skatepark for underprivileged children in Uganda.

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During his initial adventure, he experienced the generosity of strangers who provided food, accommodation, and encouragement. He formed a strong friendship with Jerome Joel, who escorted him safely through the region. Now, he is returning to reconnect with these communities and share the kindness he received during his skateboarding journey.

Community Support and Foundation Role

The Winnie Mabaso Foundation partners with Jason on this initiative to extend its reach beyond its base in south Johannesburg. Established in 2004, the organization supports vulnerable children, young people, and families affected by poverty, HIV/AIDS, and social inequality. Its programs focus on education, nutrition, healthcare, and community outreach.

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Lisa Ashton, Founder and CEO of the Winnie Mabaso Foundation, emphasized the importance of the trip. She stated that the journey allows them to reach more children, create moments of happiness, and remind them that they are seen and valued. She expressed deep gratitude for being part of an effort that makes a difference in multiple communities.

Good Things Ranger Initiative Details

The Good Things Ranger initiative launched in October 2026 through a partnership between Ford South Africa and Good Things Guy. The positive news platform was founded by Brent Lindeque, who has shared stories of ordinary South Africans for over a decade. The initiative aims to turn inspiring stories into meaningful action by providing practical support.

The project will support 24 non-profit organizations and community projects across the country. The specially branded Ford Ranger XLT Double Cab 4×4 will transport supplies, move equipment, and help charities reach those who need them most. This vehicle serves as a literal vehicle for kindness, traveling across the nation to assist those who spend their lives helping others.

Impact and Future Outlook

Jason described the vehicle as more than just a car, noting that it inspires hope and shows another side of the country. The road trip includes planned community events where residents can meet Jason, hear stories from his expedition, and participate in the celebrations. This approach highlights the power of individual actions to create widespread positive change.

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The initiative underscores the importance of acknowledging and supporting the work of everyday heroes. By combining travel, storytelling, and tangible aid, the Good Things Ranger project seeks to foster a sense of unity and generosity. It demonstrates how shared experiences can lead to concrete improvements in the lives of vulnerable populations across South Africa.