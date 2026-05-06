Golden Tempo Bypasses Preakness Stakes Ending Triple Crown Aspirations

Trainer Cherie DeVaux announces that Kentucky Derby winner Golden Tempo will skip the Preakness to focus on recovery and the Belmont Stakes.

The sporting world was recently electrified by the sensational performance of Golden Tempo during the 152nd Kentucky Derby . In a display of sheer power and determination, the horse stormed from the very back of the field to secure a victory that will be remembered for generations.

This win was not only a triumph for the animal but a historic milestone for trainer Cherie DeVaux, who became the first woman to lead a horse to victory in this iconic event at Churchill Downs. The magnitude of this achievement brought a wave of excitement across the equestrian community, sparking immediate conversations about a potential Triple Crown bid.

The Triple Crown remains the ultimate test of stamina, speed, and skill in American flat racing, requiring a horse to win the Kentucky Derby, the Preakness Stakes, and the Belmont Stakes in quick succession. The sheer physical demand of these races often pushes the finest athletes to their absolute limits, making the pursuit of the treble one of the most difficult challenges in all of professional sports.

However, the dream of a complete sweep has come to an abrupt halt. On Wednesday, Cherie DeVaux announced that Golden Tempo would not be participating in the upcoming Preakness Stakes. This decision was reached after extensive consultation among the horse's connections, who decided as a collective team that skipping the second leg of the series was the most responsible course of action.

While the allure of history is strong, DeVaux emphasized that the health, happiness, and long-term wellbeing of the horse remain the absolute priority. The effort expended during the Kentucky Derby was immense, as Golden Tempo had to exert an incredible amount of energy to overcome a dead-last position and surge past the leaders in the final stretch. The team believes that providing the animal with additional recovery time is essential to ensure he remains in peak condition for future competitions.

The decision marks a significant shift in strategy, prioritizing the long-term career and physical integrity of the horse over the immediate glory of a Triple Crown pursuit. The logistics of the current racing season have added another layer of complexity to these events. The Preakness Stakes, traditionally held at the historic Pimlico Race Course, will instead take place at Laurel Park in Maryland this year due to ongoing extensive renovations at the primary venue.

Similarly, the Belmont Stakes will be hosted at Saratoga for the third consecutive year as Belmont Park undergoes its own massive reconstruction project. Despite the absence of the Derby winner, the racing community continues to anticipate these events with great fervor. Golden Tempo is now being pointed toward the Belmont Stakes on June 6, where he will hope to recapture the magic of his Derby win.

Only thirteen horses in the long history of the sport have ever managed to secure the treble, a feat that requires an extraordinary level of resilience and luck. By choosing to bypass the Preakness, the team is gambling on a refreshed and rested Golden Tempo making a strong appearance at Saratoga.

Fans and analysts alike will be watching closely to see if this strategic pause allows the horse to dominate the final leg of the series, even if the dream of a perfect season has now vanished





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