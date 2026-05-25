Golden Fireballs claim Gauteng Derby, Comets and Lilies share thrilling draw

The Golden Fireballs claimed the Gauteng Derby bragging rights with a 44-26 win over the Jaguars in the Telkom Netball League. Meanwhile, the Comets and Lilies shared the spoils in a thrilling 42-42 draw.

The Golden Fireballs claimed the Gauteng Derby bragging rights on Monday with a 44-26 win over the Jaguars in the Telkom Netball League, while the Comets and Lilies shared the spoils in a thrilling 42-42 draw.

The Gauteng derby between the Golden Fireballs and the Jaguars took center stage in the final fixture of the day at the Ellis Park Arena in Johannesburg. The Jaguars were first onto the scoreboard, while the first held ball call of the game came in the Fireballs’ shooting circle as Goal Shooter Tinita Van Dyk was about to take a shot but the turnover was quickly rectified by Goalkeeper Amara Agbai who secured an intercept to help the team register their first goal.

The match remained level at two goals apiece in the first four minutes but the lethal defensive duo of Agbai and Cornelia Mupenda soon became a headache in the Jaguars shooting circle forcing miscommunications to go four goals up. This prompted a shooting change for the Jaguars, Anja Visser replaced Jamie Williamson on Goal Shooter.

However, there was little success in nullifying Mupenda from getting more intercepts and rebounds alongside her partner Agbai to take a 13-4 first quarter lead. An improved start from the Jaguars saw the second quarter score locked at 3-3 in the opening five minutes but a deflection and an intercept shortly followed from Mupenda to see the Fireballs extend the lead to 19-7 halfway through the quarter.

Fireballs’ coach Dr Elsje Jordaan called for the strategic stoppage and asked her troops to maintain the momentum and shut down the second passes. The Fireballs had no issues executing that effectively forcing further changes from the Jaguars, Williamson returned on Goal Shooter and converted two successive goals but the Fireballs’ shooting accuracy continued to set them apart as they headed into halftime with a comfortable 26-10 lead.

Both teams showed up defensively having scored six goals apiece, ten minutes into the third quarter. The defensive contest intensified with neither side wanting to back down which resulted in a low scoring quarter that the Fireballs won 9-8, leading 35-18 in total ahead of the last quarter. The persistent showdown continued in the last 15 minutes, with the Jaguars forcing vital turnovers and gaining intercepts, but their inability to protect possession proved costly.

Both coaches rotated their entire benches for this high intensity encounter that the Fireballs claimed 44-26. The Golden Fireballs take part two of the Gauteng derby 🔥 Another fierce showdown against the Jaguars ends in Fireballs’ favour, 44-26. Fireball Cornelia Mupenda secures her first POTM award of the season.

Meanwhile, the Flames were stunned by the Aloes after enduring a 46-52 defeat. This was Aloes’ second victory in the competition after nine games. Aloes Goal Shooter Zandre Smit was instrumental in sealing a win for the Eastern Cape outfit and was named the Player of the match after scoring 29 goals from 35 attempts, including 16 Super shot points and one rebound.

In Divison two, the Lilies and the Comets treated the netball fraternity to another thrilling encounter, with the Comets fighting back from three quarters down to salvage a 42-42 draw. It was the Comets that jumped out to the first break within the first few possessions of the game, but the Lilies fought back immediately by being clinical and looking after the ball, to play catch up.

Momentum switched in favor of the Lilies who showed up defensively to turn ball and claimed two goals from the Telkom Super Shot, claiming a 13-7 lead at the end of quarter one. This sparked two changes in both circles from the Comets and one mid-court change in the second quarter, Cikizwa Jaku replaced Xolisani Mantanga on Goal Attack, Lindokuhle Modise moved from Goal Keeper to Goal Defense and Kenisha Wiese took over the Wing Attack bib from Amanda Mfulatelwa.

However, Lilies shooting pair of Josephine Mamabolo and Kgaugelo Ramafalo did extremely well sharing responsibilities in the circle, splitting the defenders and converting, to go six goals up by half time. The Comets worked themselves back half-way through the third quarter and it was the powerful change of moving Lindokuhle Modise from Goal Defense to Goal Shooter that was a game changer.

The contest was tightly contested until the Lilies defensive pressure forced an overcooked feed in the Comets circle to take a two-goal advantage in the third quarter. The Comets took the lead for the first time in the match in the opening minute of the final quarter courtesy of a steal by Lilitha Mosina. This caused the Lilies to become frustrated, making errors which allowed the Comets to lead by five goals halfway through the quarter





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Netball Gauteng Derby Golden Fireballs Jaguars Cornelia Mupenda Zandre Smit Telkom Netball League Division Two Comets Lilies Ellis Park Arena Johannesburg Fireballs’ Coach Dr Elsje Jordaan Fireballs’ Shooting Accuracy Fireballs’ Defensive Duo Fireballs’ Shooting Change Fireballs’ Strategic Stoppage Fireballs’ Momentum Fireballs’ Shooting Pair Fireballs’ Change Of Goal Shooter Fireballs’ Change Of Goal Defense Fireballs’ Change Of Goal Attack Fireballs’ Change Of Wing Attack Fireballs’ Change Of Goal Keeper Fireballs’ Change Of Goal Defense Fireballs’ Change Of Goal Shooter Fireballs’ Change Of Goal Attack Fireballs’ Change Of Wing Attack Fireballs’ Change Of Goal Keeper Fireballs’ Change Of Goal Defense Fireballs’ Change Of Goal Shooter Fireballs’ Change Of Goal Attack Fireballs’ Change Of Wing Attack Fireballs’ Change Of Goal Keeper Fireballs’ Change Of Goal Defense Fireballs’ Change Of Goal Shooter Fireballs’ Change Of Goal Attack Fireballs’ Change Of Wing Attack Fireballs’ Change Of Goal Keeper Fireballs’ Change Of Goal Defense Fireballs’ Change Of Goal Shooter Fireballs’ Change Of Goal Attack Fireballs’ Change Of Wing Attack Fireballs’ Change Of Goal Keeper Fireballs’ Change Of Goal Defense Fireballs’ Change Of Goal Shooter Fireballs’ Change Of Goal Attack Fireballs’ Change Of Wing Attack Fireballs’ Change Of Goal Keeper Fireballs’ Change Of Goal Defense Fireballs’ Change Of Goal Shooter Fireballs’ Change Of Goal Attack Fireballs’ Change Of Wing Attack Fireballs’ Change Of Goal Keeper Fireballs’ Change Of Goal Defense Fireballs’ Change Of Goal Shooter Fireballs’ Change Of Goal Attack Fireballs’ Change Of Wing Attack Fireballs’ Change Of Goal Keeper Fireballs’ Change Of Goal Defense Fireballs’ Change Of Goal Shooter Fireballs’ Change Of Goal Attack Fireballs’ Change Of Wing Attack Fireballs’ Change Of Goal Keeper Fireballs’ Change Of Goal Defense Fireballs’ Change Of Goal Shooter Fireballs’ Change Of Goal Attack Fireballs’ Change Of Wing Attack Fireballs’ Change Of Goal Keeper Fireballs’ Change Of Goal Defense Fireballs’ Change Of Goal Shooter Fireballs’ Change Of Goal Attack Fireballs’ Change Of Wing Attack Fireballs’ Change Of Goal Keeper Fireballs’ Change Of Goal Defense Fireballs’ Change Of Goal Shooter Fireballs’ Change Of Goal Attack Fireballs’ Change Of Wing Attack Fireballs’ Change Of Goal Keeper Fireballs’ Change Of Goal Defense Fireballs’ Change Of Goal Shooter Fireballs’ Change Of Goal Attack Fireballs’ Change Of Wing Attack Fireballs’ Change Of Goal Keeper Fireballs’ Change Of Goal Defense Fireballs’ Change Of Goal Shooter Fireballs’ Change Of Goal Attack Fireballs’ Change Of Wing Attack Fireballs’ Change Of Goal Keeper Fireballs’ Change Of Goal Defense Fireballs’ Change Of Goal Shooter Fireballs’ Change Of Goal Attack

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